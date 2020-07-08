BOONE—The Boone High baseball team just seemed a step off in its 12-6 loss to Norwalk July 6 at Memorial Park.

The typically sure-handed Toreadors struggled defensively, committing six errors.

“We made a few fielding errors,” Boone’s Morgan Smith said. “We need to make sure fundamental fielding is done correctly.”

Matthew Mills (3-1) suffered the loss on the mound for the Toreadors. He allowed six runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out two in 2 1/3rd innings. Will Judge, Ryan Ungs and Nick Rose also pitched in the game. Boone’s pitchers struggled at times to keep the ball in the strike zone as they combined for 10 walks.

Boone finished with 8 hits including two doubles and 5 RBI. The Toreadors’ Ben Craven went 2-for-4 with one double and Ryan Hulse drove in four RBI. Boone got off to a solid start offensively. Dylan Bangs led off the bottom of the first by cracking a single to right field. Then Teagan Bock laid down a beautiful bunt single down the third base line. Bangs went on to score on a ground ball fielder’s choice by Smith that gave Boone a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Mills drove in Bock with a sacrifice fly to deep right field that expanded the Toreadors’ lead to 2-0. The Warriors manufactured a run off of an error that narrowed the gap to 2-1. Then Norwalk’s Ryan Wood blasted a two-run home run to left field that gave the Warriors a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Tyler Wegner ripped a line-drive single to a gap in right centerfield that allowed Tanner Foltz to score from second and increased Norwalk’s lead to 4-2. Norwalk put one more on the scoreboard before the inning came to an end.

The Warriors tacked on another run in the top of the third that increased their lead to 6-2. Judge replaced Mills in the inning with the bases loaded and one out. The Toreadors’ pitcher got the first batter he faced to fly out to Smith in right field. Smith fired a long throw home to Bangs that prevented Norwalk’s runner from scoring from third. The Warriors’ next batter flied out to Bock in shallow left centerfield.

Smith, Craven and Mills all singled in the bottom half of the third. Then Hulse slammed a double that went over the left fielder’s head that drove in Smith, Craven and Mills and trimmed the deficit to 6-5. The Warriors tried to get Mills tagged out at home plate, but the throw home got past the catcher, which allowed Mills to score and Hulse to advance to third.

Norwalk scored a run off of a Boone error to increase its lead to 7-5. Then the Warriors’ Casey Greenlee scored off a wild pitch by Judge that upped Norwalk’s lead to 8-5. The Warriors’ offense struck again in the top of the fifth when Evan Borst drilled a three-run home that expanded Norwalk’s lead to 11-5. Boone cut into the Warriors’ lead in the fifth. Mills drew a walk to start the inning. Then Craven ripped a double to left centerfield that allowed Mills to advance to third. Moments later, Hulse hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield that drove in Mills and narrowed the gap to 11-6. Norwalk, however, scored what ended up being the last run of the game when Ryan Ungs, who had relieved Judge on the mound, walked Jacob Fees with the bases loaded, which allowed Foltz to trot home from third base.

Boone suffered from some bad luck in the top of the sixth. Smith drilled a scorching line drive to centerfield with the bases loaded. Unfortunately, the Warriors centerfielder made the catch and fired it back to the infield, which prevented Boone from scoring a run. The Toreadors’ luck didn’t improve in the top of the seventh despite the fact Boone was hitting the ball hard during the inning. Craven started the inning by lining out to deep centerfield. Hulse followed him by hitting a long pop fly that Norwalk’s outfielder corralled in deep right field. The Warriors got Boone’s next batter out and Norwalk picked up the win.

“That’s part of the game as well,” Eastlund said. “There are times when you do your job and you line into a double play. And there are times when you don’t do your job and you don’t hit the ball hard and it bloops in for a hit.”

Craven said he thought his team wasn’t giving a good enough effort after Norwalk began to expand its lead.

“Toward the end of the game, not a lot of effort was there,” he said. “We just beat ourselves when everybody looked at the scoreboard.”

“We’re going to make physical mistakes but regardless of what the score shows on the scoreboard, we need to come out and play hard no matter what,” Eastlund added.

The Toreador coach said his players needed to move on from the loss and concentrate on the present.

“Baseball can be a difficult game at times,” he said. “It can be a humbling game at times. You deal with a lot of failures. The best thing we can do is try to do our best to have short memories whether we did our job or didn’t do our job. You can’t live in the past. You have to focus on the here and now and be able to handle this game mentally. “

Boone (8-3) plays July 7 at Winterset.