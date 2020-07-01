The customary fast start was in order for the ADM High School softball team Tuesday, June 30 as they descended upon Carroll and walked away with a 9-1 victory.

En route to their fourth win over Carroll in the past five outings between the two teams, the Tigers struck for eleven hits which included a pair of home runs. Those home runs belonged to softball superstar Abbie Hlas who produced a night not soon forgotten. The offense didn’t take long to get going, striking three runs in the top half of the first inning, now giving ADM seven first-inning runs produced on the season. The Tigers pushed across one run in the second inning and replicated that outcome in the fourth inning for a 5-0 lead entering the bottom half of the fourth inning. Carroll answered with their only run scored in the game in the bottom half of the fourth to cut the ADM lead down to 5-1.

From there ADM kept the host Tigers away from home plate and scoreless for the remainder of the contest. Meanwhile, the visiting ADM Tigers continued their offensive push, striking for three more runs in the third inning. Head coach Jodi Doty and her squad wrapped up their scoring efforts for the night by plating one more run in the top half of the seventh to bring the score to its final resting place of 9-1.

Out of four at-bats on the night, Hlas made it safely onto the base paths in all four attempts, striking three hits (one single and two home runs) and driving in two runs on the night. Her two home runs now gives ADM seven long balls on the season, placing them inside the top-ten within the Class 4A field in home runs. She was one of seven Tigers to record at least one hit for the contest and one of three ADM batters to pick up two or more hits in the win. The other two multi-hit contests for the Tigers came from sophomore Olivia Tollari who went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a RBI, and senior Emily Hlas who knocked in a run herself on two hits in four trips to the plate.

For the duties inside the circle, coach Doty went to freshman hurler Aliya Yanga. Yanga once again stepped up and made very efficient work of her time on the field. Yanga needed just 78 pitches to get through seven innings of work. Along the way, the freshman struck out five batters while allowing just four hits one one earned run. Yanga showed impressive patience by not walking a single batter on the night.

The win adds onto the recent winning streak for the Tigers who have now won five straight games. Their overall record now rests at 7-2 while their conference record has now been bumped up to a 5-2 mark. Next up for the Tigers will be a Dallas County showdown with Van Meter High School on Wednesday, July 1. The single game battle will commence with first pitch at 7 p.m.