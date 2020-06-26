Central Lee High School needed an extra inning and an unearned run to knock off West Burlington, 2-1, in a SEI Superconference South Division baseball game at Donnellson Thursday night.

Dylan Stueker doubled and singled in two trips to the plate to lead Central Lee, which managed just four hits for the game. Luke Simmons doubled. Evan Pohren was the winning pitcher with one inning of relief. He gave up a hit and a walk. Stueker pitched the first seven innings, allowing one earned run on eight hits and a walk. He struck out 10 Falcons.

For West Burlington, Hayden Vandenberg led the way with two doubles in four at bats. Jace Figeuero and Ty Hill each hit two singles. Zach Krantz drove home the lone Falcon run.

Vandenberg took the loss in relief, giving up one unearned run on three hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out 4.

VAN BUREN COUNTY 24, DANVILLE 6: The Warriors scored 10 runs in the sixth inning and stormed past the Bears in a South Division game at Danville.

Ryan Wolf and Tony Davison had four hits each for Van Buren County. Casey Yochum had three hits and Tommy Adkins added two. Wolf and Yochum each hit two doubles. Treyton Bainbridge had one double. Davison had five RBIs. Yochum was the winning pitcher.

Klayton Kleinkopf and Tyler Hartman led Danville with two hits each. Hartman, Kleinkopf and Grifen Molle each doubled. Kyler Schwartz was the losing pitcher.

LONE TREE 12, MEDIAPOLIS 2: Keegan Edwards and Tim Mills each had two hits and piloted the Lions past Mediapolis in five innings in a North Division game at Lone Tree.

Mills doubled. Edwards was the winning pitcher. He gave up two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven in four innings.

Mediapolis was limited to four hits — doubles by Jordan Anderson and Jaxon Brooks and singles by Blake Osborne and Regan Thornberg. Anderson was the losing pitcher in relief.

HIGHLAND 12, WAPELLO 1: Trevor McFarland went 2-for-3 to lead the Huskies past Wapello in a North Division game at Riverside.

Chase Schultz picked up the win, giving up three hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out seven.

Owen Housman led Wapello with a double. Aiden Housman and Daniel Meeker singled. Aiden Housman was the losing pitcher.

FORT MADISON 8-15, KEOKUK 0-0: The Bloodhounds picked up two shutout victories in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Fort Madison.

In the first game, Brandon Reichelt led Fort Madison with a home run, two singles and two RBIs in four trips. Vasin Thurman went 2-for-2. Jason Thurman doubled. Matt Hopper was the winning pitcher. Andrew Seabold went 2-for-2 to lead Keokuk.

In the second game, Landes Williams led the Bloodhounds with two singles, two runs and an RBI in two at bats. Reichelt drove in three runs.