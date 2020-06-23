The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in Winterset (4-1) but Perry (0-4) had to wait another half hour for the first pitch, trying to keep warmed up and prepared for one of the top-rated teams in the conference.

After one inning, the Huskies made it clear they would protect their home field, winning over the Jayettes 12-0 in River Raccoon Conference play.

“We obviously have things we still need to work on,” Perry head coach Tina Lutterman said. “And tonight I felt like the game was a little bit weird because the umpires were late to the JV game and it kind of threw off our team warming up. We just weren’t warmed up and ready to go.”

Finding the sweet spot

Lydia Olejniczak stepped first for the Jayettes and drew a full count, fouling the next pitch and was caught out in right field the next swing. She was kept off base for the first time this season.

Winterset’s Thea Banning made life difficult down the line, striking out eight Jayettes in four innings. Within that frame, it was first-year senior Molly Lutmer that dampened what would have otherwise been a no-hitter with her first hit of the season.

“The ones who made contact did a better job of being aggressive rather than just trying to meet the ball. Like Molly. That’s big for her,” Lutterman said. “That was a stride, the way she stepped in and did that.”

Without another official hit — Jayna Kenney got on base on error — Lutterman said the focus was on the other opportunities that were on the edge of success.

“We’ve been working a lot on hitting and just being more aggressive and swinging intensity. I thought they did do that better,” Lutterman added. “I thought we ran the bases harder which is another thing we’ve been working on.”

Re-tuning the defense

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Lutterman said she felt the team’s defense lacked the “toughness” and intensity. Straight away, the Huskies took advantage of gaps in the outfield (and a number of errors), putting up seven runs at the end of one.

Of that continued success at the plate that included a three-run home run, the one that may shock people is freshman star Jenna Young never scored. The closest she got was a triple but was left stranded after the Huskies cycled through the order in the first inning. Overall, they collected a season-high 14 hits.

Next up: @Carroll (Wednesday)

The road series continues for the Jayettes, taking on the Tigers who lost 14-0 against Winterset. Their only win of the season is a 5-1 game over IKM-Manning from Class 1A competition.