After staking a comeback win over the weekend, the Hawks (3-4) continued Monday at home with a 13-3 win over West Central Valley (1-3) for their second conference win of the season. That’s as many as the team had all of 2019.

Though it didn’t take the majority of the game to overcome like previous Hawks wins, WCV actually put up the first three runs.

Using the same tactics that have propelled the Hawks this season, the Wildcats’ first two runners stole three bases to put up a 2-0 lead after the first frame. That eventually bit them back in the second inning as their leadoff Zoey Dickson was caught stealing the next inning, stopping the momentum from building for the Wildcats.

It was time for the Hawks to light their own fire after that, putting up four runs starting with Ava Petersen, who made the round trip after being walked to end the shutout. Audrey Simmons, Chloe Houge and Emma Anderson all followed to take a 4-3 lead at the end of three innings.

They could have stopped there with the way the defense stepped up the rest of the way, stopping WCV from scoring again. But there was no harm in padding some stats along the way.

Anderson ended up with three runs scored and three RBIs after going 3-for-4 with two triples. She now has seven runs on the season and has scored in three consecutive games. Petersen and Simmons also had two-run offerings.

Collectively, the team was 13-for-30 and continued to show their dominance on the bases after stealing a perfect nine bases. That brings their season total to 30 steals. No one in the WCAC had more than 13 coming into Monday.

Next up: @Gilbert (Tuesday)

The Tigers boasted a 3-1 record coming into Monday night and like the Hawks, have had a couple close scares, including a 4-3 comeback over Greene County by scoring four unanswered runs.