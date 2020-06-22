The Story County Board of Health will consider imploring “Iowa State University to prohibit spectators at sporting events this fall” because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at its board meeting Monday evening, according to the meeting’s agenda posted online.

“We cannot think of any way these events can be made even remotely safe with the masses of people from all over the state who routinely attend these events,” part of the meeting’s draft recommendations read. “Please do it for the health of our community.”

The potential request will be discussed Monday as part of a portion of the meeting dedicated to mitigating the spread of coronavirus within Story County.

Iowa State has been modeling to allow some number of fans to attend football games this fall, recently targeting 50 percent capacity, which would be approximately 30,000 fans at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State, though, has continually said since the pandemic’s outbreak that it plans to be flexible and respond to current conditions as necessary.

Iowa State announced recently that it had 10 athletes who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“You’ve got to go into it (fall) with your eyes wide-open,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said last month. “I don’t think any coach would love to hear that, but we’re going to have that cloud hanging over whatever we do if we start in the fall.”

