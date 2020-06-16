Coming to the game without any context, you might think it was the end of the season as Woodward-Granger’s 11 seniors lined up for opening night photos before their 3-2 win Monday, June 15 over ACGC.

Quite backwards for normal. Head coach Eric Evans said he wanted to honor the deep senior class right away before the season has a chance to be taken away again by measures against COVID-19.

Casual fun with a walk-off

While it may appear there’s a mountain of pressure on the Hawks — especially on Senior Night following a month of delayed games — Evans said he wanted to make sure the team enjoyed themselves.

Holding a 1-0 lead until the Chargers put up two runs in the top of the seventh, the Hawks certainly were having a fun time for the bulk of the game. But even with the game on the line in that bottom frame, Evans told his group that winning wasn’t the most vital outcome.

“I told them, ‘I don’t care if we win or lose, I want you to take the pressure off the last three months of your life and just play,’” Evans told the Perry chief. “And we did.”

For the Hawks, winning turned out to be the most fun outcome.

While W-G was just 4-of-23 hitting for the night, they drew nine walks. The odds were in their favor. The Hawks rallied with a run and bases loaded for senior centerfielder Bryce Achenbach.

Two outs. Two strikes. One more strike, the game goes into extra innings.

“I wanted to hit the first pitch strike, so I swung at the first two pitches and then I knew he wasn’t hitting the zone as well as I though, so I just sat back and waited for my pitch and then *bam* I just knew how to bite it off and had a good rip,” Achenbach said of his liner to center that drove in Jack Grell for the winning run.

That clutch appearance was only afforded because of the bats that came before Achenbach, among them was a historical single from Reese Jamison.

Jamison gets 140th hit

After the dust had settled, the Hawks took a knee around Evans, who told them he’d been waiting for months to officially mark this milestone, handing the ball Jamison hit to break the school record for career hits. After two walks to open the game — not even getting in a swing — Jamison finally got career hit No. 140 to break the tie he shared with Race Brant (2016).

“I didn’t even think about the record, I just went up there and cleared my mind and hit,” he said. “And I knew my team would have my back.”

Already owning the career RBI record, Jamison has the chance to break the record for most runs, batting average and steals among other milestones in his fifth season.

More important than records to Jamison — who scored twice — he said that his hit was part of a string of plays to start the season with a win. Ever the humble spokesman, he still didn’t want to take any credit for the turn of events, instead placing praise on the work off the mound, “When Easter goes out like that, it makes it so much easier on the batters,” he said.

Easter earns a holiday

Last season, Caden Easter had 34 strikeouts. At the pace he set Monday, he’ll easily crush that mark for his senior year. He finished the night with a career-high 12 K’s, putting on a true showcase with his improved arm.

He said he aimed to get a “few more miles per hour” over the offseason, something Evans said he could visibly see was accomplished, and with such a display, decided to keep Easter in for some extra work in such a close game and will get the go-ahead Thursday against Van Meter.

Originally planned to stay in for 40, Easter tossed 65 total pitches and managed to keep the Chargers entirely off the bases. He said it was after the second batter he knew he was in the zone.

“When I got him 3-2 and I made a 2-seam on the outside corner, it just felt good. Felt loose with the arm. That was when I knew I was like, ‘Okay, I got it today.’”

Next Up: Tuesday @ Panorama

The Panthers opened their season with a win at West Central Valley and split the series with the Hawks last season.