Notre Dame High School baseball coach Chris Chiprez was hopeful there would be a 2020 baseball season.

But as time passed and high school spring sports were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his hope weakened.

"I was one of those guys who listened to the governor’s press conference every single day, hoping she would say sports were going to open back up," Chiprez said Wednesday after his team’s third practice. "But as time went on, I started losing hope quickly. That Wednesday that (Gov. Kim Reynolds) announced it, I was actually out here mowing the field and my wife called me and told me.

"It was the greatest day, the greatest news I’ve ever heard."

Last Friday, all the athletic directors and head baseball and softball coaches listened to a webinar that explained social distancing and sanitizing rules that will be enforced.

"We had a parent meeting on Saturday, that next day, and we went over it," Chiprez said. "There were four pages of rules that I handed out.

"It’s going to take some getting used to for the kids," Chiprez said. "Kind of like I told the parents and like I told the players, I’m willing to give up some things to be able to play baseball. We’re fine with it."

The rules and guidelines will alter the way baseball players conduct themselves.

"You can’t do high fives," Chiprez said. "You can’t do fist bumps. Things that go along with baseball are gum and sunflower seeds and spitting. There’s none of that. You can’t do any of that stuff. I think the boys have come up with some modified versions of high fives where they’re not touching and things like that.

"Obviously, we’ve had to remind them, hey, no spitting," Chiprez said. "We haven’t had any problems with seeds or gum yet. They’ve been doing pretty well with (not doing) the high fives, no fist bumps and all that kind of stuff.

"We’re trying to give them breaks as much as we can. They come in and sanitize, bringing their own bottles of hand sanitizer. They make sure they wipe their equipment down. Every day before practice they go over to the concession stand and get their temperature taken. We mark it down on a log. I think we’re doing the best we can. The hard part’s going to be when the game starts and fans come in, to try to govern that."

Notre Dame’s roster appears to be loaded. Chiprez hopes they develop the mental aspects of the game, too.

"Fortunately for us we have all our starters back except for Ryle Koenig," Chiprez said. "He was a great pitcher for us last year. We’re going to miss him in the rotation, but we’ve got six seniors. Three of them have been starting since their eighth grade year. We have great leadership there. Even the underclassmen, there are some returning starters there. Our pitching is going to be phenomenal again, I believe. Our hitting, I think our top six guys are going to be tough outs no matter who we face."

The Nikes return their entire defense.

"I think we’re pretty solid, so I think the biggest thing for us, the biggest hurdle, is going to be the mental part of the game," Chiprez said. "It seems like in years past we’ve made a mistake and we sort of dwell on it. If we strike out, we carry that onto the field or we carry it into the dugout. That’s the biggest hurdle we need to overcome as a team."

The Nike seniors are Mitchell Brent, Drew Chiprez, Nick Skerik, Trenton Blythe, Jeron Conner and Kaden Westlake.

Pitching, "our No. 1 guy will be Mitch Brent and No. 2 probably Skerik," Chiprez said. "No. 3 is Jeron Conner and No. 4, that’s going to be a tossup between probably Brady Oleson and Carson Chiprez and Jack Brent."

Chiprez believes Notre Dame will be a contender in the Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division race.

"If we play solid defense and hit the ball and are mentally into the game, every single game, I think we’ll be right in the hunt," Chiprez said. "You’ve got New London, you have Van Buren who’s always tough, I think it’s going to be a dog fight. No doubt about it. If we come ready to play every day and we do what we’re supposed to do and take care of business, I think we’re going to be okay."

For now, Chiprez just wants his players "to get back into the groove of things."

They have little time to do it. The season opens June 15 when the Nikes host West Burlington.