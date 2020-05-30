Former Burlington Expos (Bees) Larry Walker is part of Class of 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame

Larry Walker never envisioned himself as a professional baseball player.

Growing up in Maple Ridge, which is within the Greater Vancouver Regional District in British Columbia, Canada, Walker was a goaltender. At the age of 16, Walker was offered tryouts with Junior A teams in Regina, Saskatchewan, and Kelowna, British Columbia, but was cut from both teams.

So Walker hung up his goalie pads and picked up a baseball bat.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Thirty-seven years later, Walker was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.

The ceremony, which originally was scheduled for July, has since been postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Walker, it was an unexpected honor.

“It is very humbling, but very gratifying,” said Walker, who played for the Burlington Expos in 1986 at Community Field. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, coaches, managers and fans throughout my career. There are a lot of people involved besides myself. It’s my face on the plaque, but it really belongs to a lot of other people.”

Walker, who played for the Montreal Expos for six seasons and ended his career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2005, is best remembered for his 9 1/2 seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

Walker finished his illustrious Major League Baseball career with a .313 batting average, 2,160 hits, 383 home runs and 1,311 runs-batted in. He was a five-time All-Star, seven-time Gold Glove winner, three-time Silver Slugger Award winner and three-time MLB batting champion. He was named the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 1997 when he led the league in home runs.

Growing up in Canada, Walker’s first love was hockey. He had dreams of playing in the National Hockey League, goals of helping Team Canada win Olympic gold medals.

Baseball was the furthest thing from his mind back then.

“Looking back on it to this day I am still in disbelief until it happened,” Walker said. “I wanted to be a hockey player. But then I got cut from the team in Regina and I decided to hang up my goalie pads and not play anymore.”

Walker turned his attention to baseball and tried out for Team Canada in 1984. It didn’t take long for scouts to see Walker’s talents.

Walker played mostly third base, but also saw time at shortstop and first base. His quick reflexes and keen hand-eye coordination made him a natural for third base, also called the hot corner.

“My hand-eye coordination never left me,” Walker said. “Hitting a baseball takes good hand-eye coordination and a goalie has to have great hand-eye coordination.”

Walker, after being picked up by the Expos in 1984, spent his first season of professional baseball in Utica in the New York-Penn League.

The next season, 1986, Walker moved up to the Class A Midwest League in Burlington.

“Burlington was the second stop on my 17-year Major League career,” Walker said. “All the cities I played in played a part in how I developed as a Major League ball player.”

Walker played in 95 games for the Burlington Expos, hitting .289 with 12 doubles, six triples and 29 home runs. He scored 67 runs and drove in 74 runs.

Walker has some fond memories of his summer in Burlington, even if he was still young and a bit raw as a player.

“I remember we stayed in an apartment across the street from the ballpark. There were three of us staying there — one downstairs and two upstairs,” Walker said. “I remember there was a hotel there, the Pzazz! We spent some time there. I have a lot of fond memories. I was so young and clueless as to what I was doing. It was my second year away from home. I didn’t look at it as a job. I never thought it would be a career. I just wanted to play baseball and have fun.

“I think I got $15,000 to sign and then we made like $500 a month. On the bus rides we would play cards and eat junk food. We’d play a game, then hop back on the bus and drive 12 hours to the next stop. It wasn’t glamorous, but that’s the hand that we were dealt.”

Walker eventually made it to the Major Leagues in 1989 and in 1990 became the Expos’ starting third baseman.

It was his stop in Jacksonville at the AA level in 1987 that Walker really started believing he could make it to the majors.

“I was always told that AA ball was the hardest one to get into and the hardest one to get out of,” Walker said.

Walker, 53, took his final swing on Oct. 2, 2005 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

These days, Walker is living in Cabo San Lucas on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Instead of swinging a baseball bat, Walker now swings a golf club, a sport he has grown to love in his retirement.

And while the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been pushed back a year, it doesn’t detract from the honor bestowed on him.

“It’s just the right thing to do, especially since the ceremony is in New York. They were expecting a record crowd because one of the greatest Yankees of all-time (Derek Jeter) is also going in. They were talking about 85,000 people for it. It just doesn’t make much sense to have it with all that’s going on in the world,” Walker said. “Hopefully all this will pass and we can get it done next year.”