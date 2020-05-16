IOWA CITY — It doesn’t do anyone much good at this point, that’s for sure. But it’s hard to not envision what this week would’ve looked like in Iowa baseball’s circle.

Had coronavirus not engulfed the globe, Rick Heller and the Hawkeyes would’ve been embarking on their important closing stretch of the regular season. Iowa’s blend of finals and baseball would’ve started Monday — a time that naturally leaves Heller concerned as the Hawkeyes lock on a postseason push.

Stumbles against lesser foes have plagued Iowa’s regular-season endings the last two years. But a different opportunity existed in 2020. A trip to Michigan, last year’s College World Series runner-up, was set to commence Thursday. It’s could’ve been a battle of Big Ten title contenders.

Instead, Heller’s upcoming agenda looks like this.

“Next week will be a big week for all of us on staff,” Heller said. “Checking the grades to see if the reports we've been getting from the players and our academic people with our players (are accurate) — and that they finished out the semester the right way in the classroom. That's probably the most important thing to me right now.

“… Not being with them every day or seeing their faces or having more one-on-one talks in person, you can get fooled over the phone. You're not taking anything for granted, but I do feel really good about how our guys handled it.”

So it goes in this COVID-19 world. Coaches have tried to develop some normalcy while away from their players and staff. Couple that with the uncertainty permeating college baseball on multiple fronts, and it’s easy to see the unenviable spot Heller and so many others are in.

Hawk Central caught up with Iowa baseball’s head man this week to cover those very topics and more.

Senior update

The most individualized issue among college baseball is how programs are handling their 2020 senior classes. Iowa had 10 members there — with as many as seven cemented pieces — and the initial word there is most of them are hoping to come back.

Heller said so far, only outfielder Justin Jenkins and closer Grant Leonard are definitely not returning.

"They both have been offered really good jobs," Heller said. "And then, Grant Leonard still has a chance to be signed as a free agent — and that's what he told me. He’s hoping for a chance to play pro ball, and we're all hoping he gets that chance. But if he doesn’t, he's going to move on and go into his profession."

As for the other eight — Grant Judkins, Adam Ketelsen, Trace Hoffman, Austin Martin, Matthew Sosa, Lorenzo Elion, Zeb Adreon and Ben Norman — Heller said they all want to return in 2021 unless an undrafted free agent opportunity emerges. With the MLB Draft officially set at five rounds, Iowa likely won’t have anyone selected.

“We’ve talked about it with every one of (the remaining eight seniors),” Heller said. “Now, there are guys who are still 100% trying to decide if it makes sense financially, even with a scholarship. Baseball players are still paying a lot of money to go to school. Those are all things I think will get worked out as we get near the fall.

“I know there are certain guys who are coming back to finish up their degree in the fall, and they have to make a decision whether or not they're going to stay and play in the spring and take on that financial burden in the second semester along with their scholarship. But as of right now, none of those guys have said a firm, ‘No, they're not coming back.’”