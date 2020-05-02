For the seniors on the 2020 Roland-Story girls’ golf team, it was never about trying to hit a long drive, sink a difficult putt or shoot under par.

The Norse seniors wanted to succeed on the golf course. But what mattered most was having fun and spending time with friends doing something they enjoyed.

“I think we all did a great job of showing the fun side of the game versus the competitive side,” Roland-Story senior Emily Ruben said. “Everyone on the team knows we aren’t good golfers, but we don’t let that stop us from having fun with each other on the course.”

Ruben, Kaydee Kretzmann, Maddie Hennager, Keura Cory and Tyler Kupka formed Roland-Story’s senior class this season. They didn’t have the talent of some of their younger teammates, but Norse head coach Larry Ammerman loved having them on the team.

“Each one of them has a contagious attitude and smile!” Ammerman said. “They always have a smile on their face, and they knew how to make my day.”

Ammerman admired their commitment. Most of them were a part of the team throughout high school despite not golfing in varsity meets.

“They know that their scores are not necessarily varsity, but they are OK with that,” Ammerman said. “It’s not always about being a varsity player, it’s what they take away from the game and the life lessons they learn, that is also important.”

Ruben is one of the girls who has been part of the team since she was a freshman. She witnessed Roland-Story make state as a team two years ago, and then Kate Rahfeldt returned individually last season.

Ruben enjoyed watching her teammates succeed and was perfectly fine just working on her game at practice.

“I feel being in a sport shouldn’t be about being the best and competing in every competition you can, but about practicing and improving your skills,” Ruben said. “I always enjoyed going out and swinging my clubs, even when I knew I wasn’t going to be in a meet.”

Rahfeldt was appreciative of the attitude the seniors brought to practice over the years.

“I love the energy of this group,” Rahfeldt said. “They always came to practice with a smile on their faces and were ready to go. They were out for the golf team because they enjoy being out there. They are a great group of girls who carry a positive attitude on and off the course.”

She was also grateful for the support they provided her in her two state appearances, especially last year when she was the lone Norse golfer to qualify and ended up placing ninth in Class 2A.

“It’s hard going to state and not taking your team with you,” Rahfeldt said. “Everyone made sure that I felt that I was being supported, even though they might not have been there to conquer it with me.”

The Roland-Story seniors did their best to make the game as enjoyable as possible for everyone involved with the program.

“My strength would be comic relief,” Kretzmann said. “I like to cheer people up when they are upset or down.”

They always found ways to make practice an entertaining affair.

“One of my favorite memories is always chasing the geese - but not too close. It’s scary when they fly after you,” Ruben said. “There are also many hilarious videos of all of us doing dumb things on the course - from us trying to throw golf balls into the ball bucket from as far away as we can, to making obstacles with our bodies on the putting green, to making funny poses and even attempting to golf with our opposite hand.”

They especially enjoyed joking around with their coach.

“An inside joke we all share is telling (Ammerman) happy birthday every single day,” Ruben said. “We would tell him everywhere - in the hallways at school, on the course at practice and in the weight room. It’s one of the most memorable things of my high school career.”

The seniors loved playing for Ammerman.

“He’s such an amazing teacher and coach,” Kretzmann said. “Coach A has done really well at pushing us out of our comfort zones, but in a respectful and caring way.

“He is willing to have fun with us. We don’t get much done during practice and he just rolls with the punches most of the time, which is wonderful.”

They took a group photo with Ammerman last season. Little did they know that’d be as close to a senior picture they were going to get.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring sports for 2020.

“I was looking forward to the year when the oldest players were the worst players!” Ruben jokingly said. “I know we all would have tried to incorporate as much fun as we possibly could so everybody can take it easy with us once in a while. I miss my girls - and Mr. A - and I miss playing this game with them!”

Even though she and her classmates were forced to move on prematurely, Ruben said she hopes the fun-loving attitude of the 2020 seniors left its mark within the program.

“I’ve learned it is important to cherish every opportunity you have, no matter how small it may seem, because sometimes things change in the blink of an eye,” Ruben said. “Missing out on the end of my senior year has been hard, but I know there are people who have it worse.

“I just hope our legacy of being overly enthusiastic carries into next year, too.”