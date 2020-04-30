"Guardrails" the NCAA proposes will be more trouble than they're worth

The NCAA appears to be on the verge of doing something very good for its student-athletes.

Its board of governors moved forward Wednesday with allowing student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness while retaining their eligibility. It could be in place by next school year.

It’s a historic move that gives unprecedented freedom and control to players from an organization that has done its damndest to restrict both for over a century in the name of amateurism, though that veil has thinned considerably over the years as millions upon millions flowed through athletic departments. The financial realities of college sports were laid bare with the naked money grab of conference realignment a decade ago, and the momentum to allow student-athletes to cash in has grown considerably since then.

We’ll now see football players as spokespeople on billboards, basketball players making sponsored posts on Instagram and volleyball players signing autographs for cash. And a whole lot more.

The granting of name, image and likeness (NIL) rights gives student-athletes their biggest piece of financial autonomy in the history of the NCAA.

I’m also worried it’s set up to fail.

The NCAA legislation is yet to actually pass, and its details have yet to be settled on. The plan, though, is to institute a number of what the NCAA are calling “guardrails.” Which is another name for limitations.

It would be out of character for the NCAA to simply cede complete control over NIL rights, so I suppose I should have expected there to be significant caveats to program. Still, what the NCAA is proposing is byzantine and misguided.

The biggest issue I see here is the NCAA trying to enforce rules about “pay to play,” booster involvement and fair market value.

The NCAA does not want third-party endorsements to be contingent on athletic participation nor does it want the prospect of endorsements to be a recruiting enticement.

That means schools can’t arrange endorsements and players can’t get more than “fair market value” for endorsements.



How the NCAA is going to monitor or enforce such a “guardrail” is beyond me.

Let’s start with “fair market value.” How will a market be defined? Is it the local market of the college? Is it a national market of student-athletes? Is it a combination of geography and sport?

My guess is in most instances being a Heisman-caliber quarterback at Alabama means your fair market value is different than being a basketball star at UCLA or a hockey standout at Minnesota.

Sorting through all that is going to be, well, it won’t be fun for whoever’s job that is.

What’s going to be even more of a nightmare is intrasport comparisons.

Let’s say a local bank wants to give $100,000 to the running back at Texas to appear in commercials. The Austin economy (at least pre-pandemic) is red-hot and the cost of living rising fast as the city has become a tech and cultural hub. So $100K might be close to “fair market value” for a celebrity endorsement.

Now what if a locally-owned donut shop wants to pay the Kansas State running back $100,000 to get in a donut costume on TV? One-hundred Gs goes a lot further in Manhattan than Austin, and a commercial in western Kansas reaches a lot fewer people than one in the Austin metro.

If the NCAA deems one not of fair market value and the other gets the green light, how is that not a recruiting advantage? The kind of recruiting advantage the NCAA is trying to avoid.

We also have to act as though fair market value is something different than simply what someone wants to pay for a service.

The more likely scenario, at least to my mind, is that some schools - and surrounding communities - are just going to have more commercial opportunities than others, whether due to pure economics or differing levels of, shall we say, fervor for collegiate atheltics. It’s not going to take a lot of legwork for recruits - and anyone advising them - to figure that out and start streaming to those schools.

Which is fine!

The issue here isn’t a level playing field, it’s pretending one exists. The abundance of endorsement opportunities at some schools in comparison to others is not dissimilar to the differences betweens schools in weather, facilities, budgets or coaches.

Pretending otherwise is a rejection of reality.

Also, imagine the outcry the first time the NCAA flags an endorsement for being out of whack. I imagine the reaction to the multi-billion dollar NCAA telling a student-athlete they can’t take the money someone wants to give them will not be positive for the NCAA.

The NCAA is smartly considering getting out of the transfer-waiver game. The organization has been pummeled on its uneven granting of immediately-eligible waivers over the years as it tries to parse and define what situations are “hardships.” It was absurd the NCAA would try to adjudicate what is a hardship for a person or family. It’s inappropriate and often comes off as cruel. The NCAA is voting next month to just allow players a one-time no-limits transfer.

If it passes, the NCAA will save itself a lot of problems with trying to pry into personal lives to determine what’s fair.

Why oh why it would want to insert itself into the finances of NIL is a question I don’t have an answer to. Other than they want to control the money as best they can.

It’s going to be messy. It’s going to be controversial. It’s going to be a problem.

Hopefully, that leads to a more progressive solution, not a roll back.

Granting NIL rights to players is absolutely the right thing to do. The structure the NCAA is proposing to allow it, though, is a mistake. The “guardrails” they’re discussing are going to be impossible to enforce in any meaningful and fair way. I can't imagine the NCAA is ignorant to that fact.

We’ve seen what a catastrophe transfer waivers have devolved into with lawsuits and controversy. Just imagine in it with real monetary figures attached.

The NCAA is poised to do a good thing. Hopefully it doesn’t take them much longer to do something better.