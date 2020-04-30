The Nevada boys’ golf team lost out on an opportunity to make history this spring.

Nevada headed into the 2020 season eagerly awaiting the chance to defend its Class 3A state championship. The Cubs followed up its runner-up performance at state in 2018 with an impressive showing during last year’s 3A state meet at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, but they still had something to prove entering 2020.

Last year’s state meet only went 18 holes after the second day of competition was cancelled due to poor course conditions following a downpour. The Cubs shot an even 300 as a team to beat Spirit Lake by three strokes for the championship in 3A.

Nevada returned four of its top golfers from that team and was eager to get a crack at winning a title going the full 36 holes.

“I definitely feel like we had the potential to repeat as team state champions,” Nevada senior Harold Dobernecker said. “We had four solid players this year that have a great bond and we all had the same goal. I really hoped that this year both days would be played and we would be yet again state champions.”

But thanks to COVID-19, that won’t happen. The high school spring sports season in the state of Iowa was cancelled last Friday following Governor Kim Reynolds’ decision to close schools for the rest of the school year.

“Like for all athletes locally, regionally, nationally and globally it is disappointing,” Nevada head coach Ryan Brown said. “We would all like the opportunity to compete and showcase our players, talent and school.”

Dobernecker, fellow seniors Tyler Sansgaard and Kyle Linder and junior Caden Jones were the top returning golfers for Nevada.

Dobernecker medaled individually at last year’s state meet. He placed sixth with a two-over par score of 74 and was looking forward to getting a chance to top that this year.

“Last year I got sixth individually and I really felt like I left a lot out on the course,” Dobernecker said. “Some of my individual goals were to have multiple rounds under par, average a 73 or better (18 holes) and to be an individual and team state champion.”

Sansgaard led Nevada in several meets last year and shot a 75 at state. He put it a lot of time getting ready for his senior season.

“I spent two hours per week working on my golf game, along with a trip to Florida,” Sansgaard said. “I focused mostly on full wedges and irons. That would be where I’ve improved the most as well. “

Linder also carded a 75 at last year’s state tournament.

“I was excited to get to play with my teammates and carry a Nevada Cubs golf bag for one last year and also have a chance at going back-to-back at state,” Linder said. “ My most improved part of my game is my short game. I was struggling during the fall and decided to work on it during the offseason in the winter.”

Jones finished with an 84 and he too was ready to get back on the course this spring.

“I was so excited because I knew we were gonna be good and I was excited to play with the boys again,” Jones said. “I love them.”

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union initially pushed back the start of the spring sports season to May 4. That gave everyone hope they’d get a chance to compete.

“I didn’t want to think of not having a season last year because I had so many goals and was ready to play,” Dobernecker said. “I had hope because my coach did as well and because the athletic association was still optimistic at the time.”

Friday’s news was hard on everybody.

“I think we are all struggling in our way to manage the circumstances,” Brown said. “They are mature young men from great families that have been raised well, but yes, we are all disappointed. That is a natural and human emotion. “

When the news did hit Brown made sure he was there for his players.

“Coach Brown is one of the best coaches and people I know,” Dobernecker said. “He video chatted Kyle, Tyler, Caden and I one day a little before the bad news while we were still hopeful, which was cool because we could tell how excited he was for this season too and that he cares for us. Once the bad news came out, he emailed us all and after reading the email it reminded me of how good of a coach and teacher he is.”

Brown wants them to remember just how special of a run they put together at Nevada.

“They have accomplished something that very few can ever say - state champions,” Brown said. “What a marvelous run - conference championships, school records (18-hole round of 286), all-conference recognitions, all-state recognitions, 2018 state runner-up, 2019 state champions and - always in my heart and in my mind - 2020 state champions. It has been my honor to serve as their coach.”

And the Nevada boys are far from finished. They’re still regularly hitting the links, something Dobernecker said is therapeutic during the pandemic, Jones will be back next year and all three seniors will be involved with golf in some capacity during college.

Dobernecker will golf for Central and Sansgaard will golf and play basketball at DMACC. Linder will attend Kirkwood and study turf grass management - he is undecided on whether he will continue golfing.