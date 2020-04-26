There was one more page to write in Magley Orellana’s book for Perry soccer.

Despite the 2020 spring season cancellation, the senior defender was able to ink her name with Iowa Central Community College, virtually signing her letter of intent Saturday, April 25 to continue her playing and academic career in Fort Dodge.

“A virtual signing was not what I was hoping to have,” Orellana messaged the Perry Chief. “It was very different to what I was used to seeing but still special to me and my family because we’ll always have that memory that something good has come out of this quarantine that we are in.”

That’s definitely a positive way of looking at the current situation as Orellana was expected to eclipse 50 career starts over her four years with the Jayettes. She leaves Perry as a three-year starter for the Jayettes, starting 39 of 49 total games she was on the field.

“It’s very sad to say that I didn’t get that last chance to play as a Jayette, especially this being my senior year,” she said. “There’s been a lot of lasts that I didn’t get to see happen this year but I know that a lot of good will be coming out of this as well. I think I speak for all of the seniors when I say I wish there was a chance we could get out there and play all together one last time but I’m more than grateful for the times that I’ve had with my amazing teammates throughout these years.”

One of those teammates she was especially grateful for was Natalie Martinez, who graduated last year as the school’s all-time leading scorer and wrapped up her freshman year at Tyler Junior College, crucially helping the Apache win a national title in November.

Orellana said Martinez was a crucial figure “making sure I could be the player I wanted to be,” giving help at practice and games even when she wasn’t asking for help.

Beyond Martinez’s role, Orellana also thanked her coaches, teammates, fans and staff for helping her become the student athlete she is today.

She’ll take what she’s learned as Jayette to ICCC where she said she felt an “awesome” and “welcoming” environment, and anticipates to continue as a defender but feels comfortable working in a number of positions.

“Athletically, the coaches there were so helpful in making my decision to play there they offered all the help that I could possibly need,” Orellana said. “Their program showed me that they have a family type bond which is what I was mainly looking forward to have with a team.”

As for the academic side of being a college student, she was sold on the dental hygiene program where she’ll have a closer relationships with her teachers with appealing smaller class sizes.

Orellana finished her soccer career with three goals and two assists. She also concluded four years on the volleyball team, earning all-conference honors as a libero her senior year. She also lettered multiple times with academic all-conference status earning a GPA over 3.25.