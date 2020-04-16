The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released adjusted baseball and softball schedules Friday.

After the state pushed back the date to resume school to May 1 both the IHSAA and IGHSAU released revised spring sports schedules last week. May 4 was the first day athletes in all spring sports can begin competition with the exception of soccer, which can start May 8.

All spring sports were set to be completed by June 20. In response to that the IAHSAA and IGHSAU moved back the start of baseball and softball practices from May 4 to May 18, with the start date for games at June 1.

State softball is set to run from July 20-24 and state baseball from July 24-Aug. 1.

“I think pushing back summer sports is the right thing to do,” Collins-Maxwell head softball coach Troy Houge said. “Most of our spring athletes do summer sports as well and it is not fair to ask them to do spring and summer sports at the same time.”

Should the state allow school and athletics to resume Collins-Maxwell will be gunning for its third-consecutive Class 1A state title. Houge noted that it will still take a lot of cooperation from coaches in all sports to make the new schedules work out as best they can for all of the athletes.

“No matter what it will be an adjustment,” Houge said. “All of the coaches are going to have to be flexible and work together.”