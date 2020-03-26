The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team made some progress in 2019-2020, but the Royals found out they still have a long way to go before they are a competitive program.

Colo-NESCO went 3-19 for the second season in a row. The Royals finished 3-9 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division, up from last year’s 2-10 conference mark.

“It was another rebuilding year,” Colo-NESCO head coach Brandon Kelley said. “We were an improved team from last year and gave teams a better game this year than last, but we are still looking to make that next jump back to a winning season.”

The Royals were much more competitive in their losses this season. They dropped four games by single digits and a fifth by 10 points compared to losing only one game by fewer than 13 points and none by single digits a year ago.

Colo-NESCO finished the season averaging 41.2 points shooting 36.5 percent from the field and 54.6 percent from the line. They made 94 3-pointers as a team at a 27.4-percent clip and averaged 10.4 assists with 18.1 turnovers per game.

“Our biggest challenges this year were scoring and turnovers,” Kelley said. “We would run our offense and get a lot of wide open shots but couldn’t consistently knock down open shots. We also averaged about 20 turnovers a game which is not good when you struggle to shoot the ball.”

On defense the Royals gave up an average of 54.3 points and they snared 25.9 rebounds per game. Their 13.1-point per game scoring deficit was a vast improvement over last season’s deficit of 21.1.

“I think our biggest strength this year was our defense,” Kelley said. “On most nights we played good enough on the defensive side of things to win ball games. Our kids played hard and had great attitudes.”

Colo-NESCO opened the season with its biggest victory of the year, a 45-42 road win over Collins-Maxwell. But the Royals then dropped their next 14 games.

Colo-NESCO suffered lopsided losses to Dunkerton (57-36), Meskwaki (81-43 and 65-38), Tripoli (65-45), Baxter (58-28), Collins-Maxwell (64-26), BCLUW (62-30) and GMG (54-36) during the losing streak. But the Royals also hung tough in losses to GMG (34-33), North Tama (58-44 and 59-50), West Marshall (49-39), Clarksville (56-44) and BGM (65-51).

“We lost some close games early that really hurt our confidence and we never were really able to regain that confidence until we were able to get a few wins down the stretch,” Kelley said. “We were very inconsistent on most nights as we could never get three guys to play really well all on the same night.”

The Royals snapped their losing skid with back-to-back victories over Valley Lutheran. They crushed the Crusaders both times, winning by scores of 66-18 at Valley Lutheran and 76-39 at home.

Colo-NESCO followed up the two victories over Valley Lutheran by giving Baxter a good fight on the road before suffering a 52-44 setback. The Royals then lost to Roland-Story (69-17), AGWSR (57-40) and Colfax-Mingo (46-33) in their final games of the regular season.

The Royals opened Class 1A districts against Southeast Warren. They dropped a 46-43 heartbreaker to end the season.

“Our guys always came to practice with a great attitude and played hard,” Kelley said. “They were a fun group of guys to coach and hopefully the guys that are coming back next year will put in the time to improve.”

Seniors Francis Bower, Brighton Clatt and Jack McKinney were the leaders for Colo-NESCO during the season. All three players received all-HOIC honors.

Bower averaged 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He shot 51.8 percent from the field and 64.6 percent from the line and made 14 3-pointers at a 36.8-percent rate.

Clatt averaged 8.4 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He led the team in 3-pointers with 33.

McKinney put up 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 42.9 percent from the field and made 23 3-pointers at a 39.7-percent rate.

Junior Tanner Ingle tallied 3.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and he led the team in blocks with 14. Sophomore Ephram Muntz chipped in 2.2 points, 2.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game and junior Ryan Wonders averaged 1.9 points and 2.5 rebounds with 11 blocks.

Trevor Burg averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 rebounds and made seven 3-pointers in his junior season. Senior Luke Hill averaged 1.6 rebounds and totaled 11 steals, freshman Spencer Hansen averaged 1.1 rebounds and senior Shawn Gilbert averaged 1.1 points.

Sophomore Bradley Thomas also averaged 1.1 points and he totaled 10 steals. Kenny Cutler scored nine points in 16 games and Andrew Grover averaged 2.0 rebounds in nine games as sophomores.

Sam McKinney got in four games, Lucas Olson two and Nathan Oler and Alex Grover one apiece.

Next season Colo-NESCO will need its young players to step up if they hope to become a more competitive team.

“We had six seniors who we are going to really miss next year,” Kelley said. “Three of those seniors received some type of All-Conference awards, so we will have some big holes to fill next year.”

It all comes down to how much time the returning players put in at the gym and weight room over the summer.

“It really depends on how hard these guys want to work in the off season,” Kelley said. “We need to become better shooters, ball handlers, passers, and also become stronger and quicker.”