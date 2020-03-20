Boone girls varsity track and field athletes Emily Wingert and Sophia Rose are set to have promising seasons. Wingert competes in the high jump, the 100 meter, 200 meter and 400 meter dashes.

“Emily is a good high jumper and a good sprinter,” coach Don Howard said. “She is one of our leading sprinters.”

The coach said she ran the fastest 200 meter dash time for the Toreadors at the Dickinson Relays at the UNI Dome on March 9th with a time of 29.53 seconds. Wingert also finished 20th overall in the high jump at the relays with a jump of 4 feet, 8 inches.

Wingert’s said her favorite thing about track and field is “my teammates and coaches.” She has pinpointed some goals for herself this season.

“I want to run faster than last year and jump higher in the high jump,” she said. “I want to beat the school record of 5 feet, 4 inches.”

Wingert reports her high jump is currently being recorded at 5 feet. Wingert’s favorite movie is Hidden Figures and her favorite book is The Glass Castle: A Memoir. She said her favorite food is macaroni and cheese, and her favorite television show is Breaking Bad. Wingert’s favorite spot to vacation is California, and she would like to travel to Germany one day.

Rose runs in the 800, 1500 and 3000 meters.

“Sophia is just a dedicated runner,” Howard said.

She said her favorite part about track and field is the people.

“They are all really nice and fun they make practices and meets as fun as they can be,” Rose said. She reports her goal for this season is to cut her times from the previous year. Rose’s favorite foods are bacon and pancakes, but she added that she couldn’t eat these meals much during the track and field season. Her favorite book is One of Us Is Lying (a murder mystery), her favorite movie is To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and her favorite television show is Criminal Minds. Rose said she likes any show that has to do with crime. She said her favorite place to vacation is Colorado, and she added Texas is somewhere she would like to visit one day.