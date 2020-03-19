Iowa State was scheduled to begin its spring football practices on March 24, which will now be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Players, however, have put in extended work this offseason in the Cyclones’ strength and conditioning program under the program’s new director.

In the run up to the expected practices, the Ames Tribune is taking a look at the Cyclones’ team, position by position, evaluating where things stand ahead of the spring session.

Next up are the linebackers. Previous stories in the series: quarterbacks, running backs, offensive line, tight ends, wide receivers, special teams, defensive line.

The room

Mike Rose has started every game of his two-year career, including a sophomore season that saw him shift fluidly between middle and outside linebacker. Barring injuries, he should be locked in the SAM linebacker role as a junior; he also has 152 tackles in his career and has been consistent in his production. Versatility on the outside to aid in pass coverage and assist run stoppage will be easier for Rose if that’s a position he can focus on for an entire offseason.

O’Rien Vance is the clubhouse leader, once again, to start in the middle. He burst onto the scene as a redshirt sophomore with 6.5 sacks in the first five games, but had a hiccup with an injury that kept him out one game. At 6-foot-1 and 231 pounds, Vance is big in the middle and instinctual in his pursuit of the ball. Placing him in the middle, with Rose to his side, can pay dividends for the defense in 2020.

The big question facing this group is who replaces Marcel Spears? The WILL backer started 39 straight games, the last three years of his career, and was solid as the middle linebackers next to him — Joel Lanning, Rose and Vance — cycled through. He had a team-high 92 tackles last year and broke up seven passes. Finding a replacement isn’t always easy.

The most likely candidate to fill in for Spears is senior Jake Hummel. He played as a true freshman on special teams and has been running with the second team defense the last couple years. He’s a natural fit for the outside because of his speed and quickness, plus having two returning starters next to him makes the jump easier. Hummel had 36 tackles in 2019.

Chandler Pulvermacher, who was on the two-deep as a redshirt freshman, is no longer listed in the online roster, so depth will have to come from some inexperienced options. Aric Horne, a redshirt freshman, played in two games last year and has steadily garnered more attention as the offseason progressed. His 6-foot-1, 202-pound frame is more slender than his teammates’, but Horne has the tools, coach Matt Campbell said, to impact the game next year.

Gerry Vaughn, a redshirt sophomore, is another viable option to take reps while Dae’Shawn Davis, who committed to ISU in the 2019 recruiting class, finally enrolled in classes in Ames for the spring semester. Those two, along with redshirt senior Jatairis Grant, would be the next in line. Cole Pedersen, Hunter Zenzen and Ar’Quel Smith are set to arrive this summer.

The challenge

The loss of Spears to exhausted eligibility is the biggest immediate issue to address, but this offseason will be like the few before it. Finding depth that can be trusted is the greatest need facing the linebackers.

Tymar Sutton, who has been waiting in the wings the last couple years, opted to transfer this offseason. Outside of the three starters, all of whom have been in the program multiple years, the ceiling of this group rests largely on players in their first and second years with the team.

The upside

Rose has a chance to be one of the best linebackers in school history. Vance could be an all-Big 12 performer in his last couple seasons if he stays healthy. There will be few questions about what ISU offers with its starters, who should be experienced enough to expedite growth in their teammates on the practice field.