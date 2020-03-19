DES MOINES - One great half of basketball wasn’t enough for Ballard against top-ranked Norwalk in the Class 3A state semifinals March 12.

The Bombers jumped out to a big early lead and maintained a two-point advantage at the half. But they couldn’t slow Norwalk’s trio of Bowen Born, Tyler Johnson and Scott Anderson in over the next two quarters, suffering a 79-61 setback at Wells Fargo Arena.

“That was a crazy game,” Ballard junior Connor Drew said. “We just didn’t have enough left in the tank.”

Drew scored 19 of his 26 points in the first half to help Ballard take a 34-32 lead into the break. He made 5 of 10 3-pointers for the game, canning four of them in the first half, and also ended the game with six rebounds.

“I was feeling it so I kept shooting it,” Drew said. “It just kind of happened.”

The Bombers jumped out to a 13-2 lead sparked by nine points from Drew. Norwalk gradually began to chip away to tie the score at 27-27, but a Drew 3-pointer, dunk off a steal by Ashton Hermann and another Drew basket put Ballard back on top.

But in the third quarter Born took over.

Born, the leading scorer in the state and a UNI recruit, scored 14 of his game-high 34 points in the third quarter and he added a two-handed dunk to start the fourth quarter to cap a 27-10 run that put the Warriors up, 59-44.

Ballard briefly got within nine after Ashton Hermann hit two baskets, including a 3-pointer, and Mason Murphy hit 1 of 2 free throws to make the score 62-53. But Norwalk countered with a 9-1 run to put the game away.

“We knew they were going to come ready to play,” Born said. “We were where we wanted to be at halftime and kind of went from there. Luckily we made some shots at the end.”

Born ended the game making 13 of 26 shots and 6 of 7 free throws. He also was a maestro running the Norwalk attack, finishing the game with 11 assists.

“He’s really good,” Ballard sophomore Ashton Hermann said. “The first half I thought we did pretty good. But he just moves around so much and is so shifty - he’s hard to guard. I thought we did pretty good the first half, but the second half he got away from us.”

Johnson ended up with 19 points and nine rebounds and Anderson 14 points - more than double his scoring average. They both hit three 3-pointers.

Ballard fell to 19-7.

Hermann finished with 17 points and four assists and steals apiece. Murphy had five points and four assists, Sam Petersen five points and six boards off the bench and Kade Reinertson and Kale Krogh four points, two rebounds and one block apiece.

Norwalk went on to defeat Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the 3A title game Friday to claim a state championship with a 24-3 record.

Norwalk 79, Ballard 61

B 15 19 10 17- 61

N 9 23 25 22 - 79

Ballard (61) - Mason Murphy 2-8 1-2 5, Kade Reinertson 2-6 0-0 4, Asthon Hermann 6-10 4-6 17, Connor Drew 10-23 1-3 26, Kale Krogh 2-2 0-0 4, Nic Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Petersen 2-4 0-0 5, Drake Wunder 0-0 0-1 0, Jacob Ihle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-55 6-12 61. 3-point field goals (7): Drew 5, Hermann, Petersen. Rebounds (27): Drew 6, Petersen 6. Assists (10): Murphy 4, Hermann 4. Steals (6): Hermann 4. Blocks (2): Reinertson, Krogh. Fouls: 16.

Norwalk (79) - Grant Larson 0-1 0-0 0, Scott Anderson 5-8 1-1 14, Bowen Born 13-26 1-1 34, Tyler Johnson 6-12 4-4 19, Joe Brown 1-1 0-4 2, Liam Buckley 0-0 0-0 0, Max Juergens 3-3 2-2 8, Cole Tunender 1-2 0-0 2, Ethan Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-53 13-18 79. 3-point field goals (8): Anderson 3, Johnson 3, Born 2. Rebounds (34): Johnson 9. Assists (15): Born 11. Steals (2): Larson, Born. Blocks: None. Fouls: 11.