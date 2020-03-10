The season may not have ended at the state tournament, but the Dallas Center-Grimes girls’ basketball team is still receiving honors at the highest of levels.

Recently, one such honor for DC-G went to senior star Jordan Cunningham. Following another stellar season, Cunningham was honored by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association with a Class 4A third-team All-State selection. Cunningham’s efforts were once again noticed across the state. It is, however, her first trip on to the IPSWA All-State list and it came well deserved for the talented senior.

Cunningham was 14th across the Class 4A landscape averaging 17 points per contest. Cunningham’s efforts earned her a 50 percent shooting mark from the floor while nearly 30 percent from three-point range. Cunningham was also one of the more steady hands at the free-throw line where she connected on 68.2 percent of her shots from the charity stripe. For her scoring efforts, Cunningham eclipsed the rare 1,000 career point mark and will officially end her basketball tenure with DC-G having accumulated 1,052 career points.

Cunningham’s efforts were also strong in other areas like the assists category where she paced the Fillies with 64 on the year, leaving her with 147 across her tenure at DC-G. As good of an assist machine, as she was, Cunningham was perhaps a better pick-pocket across her senior campaign. The senior swiped 83 steals on the season which ranked fifth-best across the 2019-20 season in Class 4A. Cunningham also pitched in 31 total blocks on the season to also lead the Dallas Center-Grimes girls squad.

“Jordan is an all-around great athlete,” said Fillie head coach Adam Jones. “She’s earned her way to where she is now. When others would head home, she’d stay later and work on her game. She’s the type of player who makes everyone around her better as well.”

Cunningham was one of just 25 girls hoops stars to earn such an honor. This comes after her All-Conference and All-Region honors from earlier.