Sophomore is in concussion protocol

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Iowa State’s attempt at getting its first road win of the year just added a degree of difficulty.

Rasir Bolton, the team’s active leading scorer and point guard, will not play in the regular-season finale Saturday at Kansas State due to the concussion protocol.

The sophomore suffered a head injury late in Tuesday’s loss to West Virginia.

That leaves the Cyclones extremely thin at point guard with starter and likely top-10 NBA draft pick Tyrese Haliburton already out due to a broken wrist. Senior Prentiss Nixon and freshman Tre Jackson will likely both see time at point against the Wildcats.

Bolton is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from 3-point range.

ISU is 12-18 on the season and 5-12 in Big 12 play. The Cyclones are 0-10 in true road games.

Tipoff at Bramlage Coliseum is set for 3 p.m. and will be broadcast by ESPN+.