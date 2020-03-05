Colo-NESCO placed four players on the all-Iowa Star Conference girls’ basketball teams for the 2019-2020 season.

The Royals had two players make the South Division first team, one land on the second team and another named honorable mention. Colo-NESCO won its eighth-straight South Division title with an 11-1 conference record.

Seniors Lauryn Hill and Rylee Purvis were both unanimous picks to the South Division first team. Hill was also named the South Division MVP.

Hill battled an injured wrist all season after having a cyst removed during volleyball. She still turned in a remarkable season running the Royal attack at point guard to earn MVP honors.

Hill averaged 8.4 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 rebounds during South Division games. She made over half of her field goals, shooting 51.4 percent.

Purvis also battled health issues after suffering a broken foot right before volleyball season and a shoulder injury during a basketball scrimmage. She still led Colo-NESCO in scoring and rebounding, averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds against South Division competition.

Purvis also averaged 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals. She made 24 3-pointers and shot 71 percent from the line in conference games.

The rest of the South Division first team was made up of Collins-Maxwell’s Reagan Franzen and Alexis Houge, Meskwaki’s Payton Tahahwah and Baxter’s Caitlyn Bruntz. They were also unanimous selections.

Senior center Emma Stalzer was the Colo-NESCO player named to the South Division second team.

Stalzer averaged 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds against South Division foes. She shot 55 percent from the field.

The other South Division second-team picks were Collins-Maxwell’s Kenzi Wierson, Meskwaki’s Deandra Navarro, Baxter’s McKenzie Eslinger, GMG’s Belle Duncan and North Tama’s Rylee McLean.

Junior Ayvarie Bappe was the Royal player named honorable mention all-ISC South Division.

Bappe averaged 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in conference games. She tied Purvis for the team lead in 3-pointers during conference competition with 24.

Collins-Maxwell’s Justin Flaws was named the South Division Coach of the Year after leading the Spartans to a 10-2 conference record despite having starting point guard Mikayla Houge out for the season with an ankle injury.

Tripoli’s Erika (Ollendiek) Harris was named the North Division Coach of the Year after guiding the Panthers to an 8-4 conference record. Clarksville senior Kori Wedeking was the North Division MVP after helping the Indians go 12-0 against conference competition.

All-Iowa Star Conference girls’ basketball teams

South Division

First team: Lauryn Hill (Sr.)*, Colo-NESCO; Rylee Purvis (Sr.)*, Colo-NESCO; Reagan Franzen (Jr.)*, Collins-Maxwell, Alexis Houge (So.)*, Collins-Maxwell, Payton Tahahwah (Sr.)*, Meskwaki; Caitlyn Bruntz (Sr.)*, Baxter.

Second team: Emma Stalzer (Sr.), Colo-NESCO; Kenzi Wierson (So.), Collins-Maxwell; Deandra Navarro (Jr.), Meskwaki; McKenzie Eslinger (Jr.), Baxter; Belle Duncan (Sr.), GMG; Rylee McLean (Jr.), North Tama.

Honorable mention: Holly Jessen (Sr.), Baxter; Emma Kahler (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell; Ayvarie Bappe (Jr.), Colo-NESCO; Emily Vaughn (Jr.), GMG; Geanna Bear (So.), Meskwaki; Abi DeBoef (Jr.), North Tama; Lauren Dawson (Sr.), Valley Lutheran.

North Division

First team: Kori Wedeking (Sr.)*, Clarksville; Janet Borchardt (Sr.)*, Clarksville; Chloe Ross (Sr.)*, Clarksville; Bailey Hoff (Sr.)*, Janesville; Zoey Semelroth (Sr.)*, Tripoli; O’Mally Fair (So.), Riceville.

Second team: Olivia Miller (Sr.), Tripoli; Emma Poppe (Sr.), Clarksville; Taylor Flaig (Sr.), Tripoli; Bethan Christians (Jr.), Dunkerton; Jenna Brown (Jr.), Don Bosco; Gabby Gergan (Jr.), Janesville.

Honorable mention: Cheyenne Behrends (Jr.), Clarksville; Julia Thiry (Jr.), Don Bosco; Lily Fettkether (Sr), Dunkerton; Chloe Kiene (Jr.), Janesville; Joy Beran (Fr.), Riceville; Elle Steere (Sr.), Tripoli; Faith Trelka (Jr.), Waterloo Christian.

*Denotes unanimous selection

South Division MVP: Lauryn Hill, Colo-NESCO

North Division MVP: Kori Wedeking, Clarksville

South Division Coach of the Year: Justin Flaws, Collins-Maxwell

North Division Coach of the Year: Erika (Ollendiek) Harris, Tripoli

Final ISC standings

South Division

Colo-NESCO 11-1

Collins-Maxwell 10-2

Meskwaki 8-4

Baxter 7-5

GMG 3-9

North Tama 3-9

Valley Lutheran 0-12

North Division

Clarksville 12-0

Tripoli 8-4

Dunkerton 7-5

Janesville 7-5

Riceville 7-5

Waterloo Christian 2-10

Don Bosco 1-11