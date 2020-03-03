DES MOINES - A fourth-quarter rally wasn’t enough to get Ballard past Council Bluffs Lewis Central in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A girls’ state basketball tournament on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Bombers fell in overtime, 46-42, to finish the season at 22-2.

The Bombers rallied from down seven with three minutes left to take a 44-42 lead after two Josie Fleischmann 3-pointers. But Lewis Central’s Delaney Esterling tied the game with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Ballard scored just two points in the extra session.

Maggie Larson had 13 points and Cassidy Thompson 11 for Ballard.

Esterling went for a game-high 21 points for Lewis Central (20-5).