Tarae Warner found herself in a strange new world last year.

As a freshman on the Monmouth College women's basketball, Warner found herself in a completely different role than the one she enjoyed at Burlington High School.

At BHS, Warner was a big fish in a small pond. The offense often ran through her and she was able to create and shoot almost a will.

At NCAA Division III Monmouth College, Warner was in a subservient role, asked to come off the bench and be a secondary option in the offense. In essence, she became a small fish in a big pond.

Warner, now a sophomore guard for the Fighting Scots, is flourishing in her new role. Through 24 games, Warner is averaging 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists and is shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 53.9 percent from 3-point range.

Warner has found her role, and she not only is comfortable, she is thriving in it.

"Last year I didn't play too much and I didn't have the confidence that I had in high school," Warner said. "In high school, I had to do it all. Here, I didn't have to do that. I had to find my role on the team. This year I am more confident in what I can do a little bit more. Last year I was really nervous coming in. This year I am more comfortable with my teammates and my role on the team."

Warner has had a breakthrough season thus far. She has set single-game highs in points (19), minutes (23), field goals made (6), field goal attempts (11), 3-pointer made (3) and attempted (4), rebounds (6), assists (3), blocks (1) and steals (4).

Warner's big game came Jan. 21 in a road win at Illinois College. Down a starter, Warner stepped up to score 19 points and pull down six rebounds to help the Fighting Scots to a crucial win.

"We had a starter out, so someone needed to step up," Warner said. "I felt like that was my place and my time to step up. We lost to Illinois Central on our home court, so we wanted to take it to them at their place."

Warner has had to adapt to the college game, which is far more physical and fast-paced than the high school game. Plus, she had to adapt to using a shot clock. On top of all of that, she had to learn a new position. After spending most of her time as a Grayhound at the point guard spot, the 5-foot-9 Warner shifted to a shooting guard for the Fighting Scots. All of it took time to comprehend and grasp, but Warner has a handle on things this season.

"It's a lot different from high school. I felt like I could do a lot in high school. I was used to having 20-point games and I could pretty much do everything," Warner said. "I was a point guard in high school. Now, I don't have to run the point. I am a shooting guard. It took a while to get used to shooting the ball all the time again."

Warner played for her mother, Dee Dee, during her playing days at BHS, where she learned to step up her level night in and night out.

"It was actually really fun playing for my mom," Warner said. "It was a great experience. Sometimes it was hard, but most of the time it was great playing for my mom."

Warner also credits Notre Dame girls varsity coach Jim Myers with helping her expand her game and hone her skills.

"I went to him when I was like in fifth through eighth grade. He shaped me as a basketball player. He's a very smart man. He knew how to fix my game," Warner said. "I went to him over the summer and he fixed my shot for me."

Now, Warner hopes to help Monmouth (19-6) win the Midwest Conference Championship and qualify for the NCAA Division III National Tournament. The Fighting Scots have two games this weekend to qualify.

"If we win the conference tournament, we go to the national tournament," said Warner, an exercise science major. "I want to keep improving as a basketball player and keep building off of this."