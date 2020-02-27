BETTENDORF — The Notre Dame High School girls basketball team deserved a better fate.

The 11th-ranked Nikes played arguably their best game of the season in Wednesday night's Class 1A regional final against second-ranked Bellevue Marquette at Pleasant Valley High School.

But no amount of effort the Nikes put forth could overcome the glaring discrepancy in fouls and free-throw shots in a 57-49 loss to the Mohawks.

Bellevue Marquette (23-1) advances to the state tournament to play unranked Le Mars Gehlen (15-7) at 5 p.m. on March 4 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Notre Dame ends the season with a 20-5 record.

The Nikes left it all on the court, but couldn't overcome the foul and free-throw discrepancy as Marquettet shot a whopping 30 free throws to zero for the Nikes.

The Nikes deserved a better fate.

"It's hard to win a ball game at this level when you don't get a game that's called good. I'm going to be honest. I sugar-coat it all the time. I'm not going to sugar-coat it here. I don't understand how we can get that crew at this level for that magnitude of a game. I was asking them all night to watch the pushing inside, the shoving. No calls. We didn't shoot one free throw all night and we still had a chance at the very end to get this game. That shows the heart we have," Notre Dame coach Jim Myers said. "On the flip side, (Marquette coach Jim Kettmann) has a great program. They've been to the state tournament quite a few times. Their kids were ready to play. They were physical. They did a great job on the boards. That's really where it was. That's really where they beat us from. I mean, they hit a few big shots here and there, but we withstood that and it was basically about rebounding and being physical inside. They didn't protect our shooters all night. We didn't shoot one free throw."

Notre Dame senior Rylie Todd had a game to remember. She buried her first 3-pointer of the night to give her team a 3-0 lead. She was just getting started. She would go on to hit four more treys on her way to a team-high 15 points.

Katy Stephens also had a big night, sinking a 3-pointer to end the first quarter to give the Nikes a 13-10 advantage. Stephens, along with Taylor Ackerman, would score 10 points apiece.

But the fouls began to mount for the Nikes, who were whistled 19 times to just four for Marquette.

Notre Dame took an 18-12 lead after a pull-up jumper by senior Hope Ward with 6 minutes, 22 seconds left in the half.

Marquette would outscore the Nikes, 15-2, the remainder of the second quarter to open a 27-20 halftime lead.

Notre Dame trailed by 13 points at 36-23 with 5:16 left in the third quarter, but clawed its way back into the game. A 3-pointer by Todd started the Nikes on a 13-4 run, which included five points by Ackerman, three by Ward and a bucket by freshman Abby Korschgen.

A 3-pointer by Todd to open the fourth quarter pulled the Nikes within 44-42 and a 3-pointer by Ackerman closed the gap to 51-47 with 1:14 left.

But the damage already had been done at the free-throw line as the Mohawks, who hit 17 free throws, pulled away and advanced.

"We got down by 13 and it wasn't looking real good. We called a timeout and we said, 'Hey. We have to buckle down,'" Myers said. "We changed defenses and went to a man that whole fourth quarter. I was trying to save their legs for the end. It almost paid off. We were within one possession a couple different times with the ball. It just wasn't out night tonight as far as that goes. We just got outphysicaled and got outrebounded."

Notre Dame says goodbye to seniors Todd, Ackerman, Ward and Stutsman, who have been the heart and soul of the team the last two seasons.

"It goes back to when we finished up the 2017 season at the state tournament. We had that last group that graduated and then these girls stepped up," Myers said. "We struggled, but they battled back. They just worked hard. They believed in what we were doing. You are seeing the fruits of their efforts. They believed in each other. They believed in this group. We have to also be honest ... I don't think too many people would have through we would get to this level, to this game, this quick, this year. I really thank then for putting us back on the map. They set a tone. The future looks really bright for us. We've got some young players coming up. We're young. We've got great shooters. We're going to miss Rylie. We're going to miss Hope. We're going to miss Taylor. Taylor is not even a one. She's grown into that one position over the last couple years. I thought this year was her best in that position. She got stronger and made really good decisions. And we're going to miss Maddy Stutsman. All these kids are going on to college in other sports. I'm really going to miss them."

The Nikes deserved a better fate, but they went down swinging, leaving everything they had on the floor.

"It was fun. When you have kids that will run through a wall for you, that's always fun to come into the gym," Myers said. "In practices, they knew it was all about getting better every single day. We've always said, 'Do your job. Do it right.' Our philosophy has been, 'Heart, smart and together.' You couldn't ask for a better group to go along with that team philosophy."

NOTRE DAME (49)

Rylie Todd 5-11 0-0 15, Taylor Ackerman 4-9 0-0 10, Katy Stephens 4-14 0-0 10, Gabby Deery 2-6 0-0 4, Hope Ward 3-12 0-0 8, Madelyn Stutsman 0-3 0-0 0, Reagan Engberg 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Korschgen 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 19-57 0-0 49.

BELLEVUE MARQUETTE (57)

Delaney Banowetz 1-10 2-3 5, Hallie Kilburg 0-1 4-4 4, Miranda Peters 6-9 6-12 18, Ellie O'Brien 4-8 0-0 8, Tori Michel 5-11 5-8 15, Holly Kremer 2-2 0-3 4, Elise Kilburg 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 19-42 17-30 57.

Score by quarters

Notre Dame;13;7;19;10;—;49

Marquette;10;17;17;13;—;57

Fouls: Notre Dame 19, Bellevue Marquette 4. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Notre Dame 11-31 (Todd 5-11, Ackerman 2-4, Stephens 2-6, Ward 2-8, Stutsman 0-2), Bellevue Marquette 2-10 (E.Kilburg 1-1, Banowetz 1-7, H.Kilburg 0-1, Peters 0-1).

Records: Notre Dame 20-5, Bellevue Marquette 23-1.