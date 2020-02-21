Second-ranked WACO survived a scare, then eliminated Winfeld-Mount Union, 46-38, in a quarterfinal game of the Class 1A, District 8 boys basketball tournament at Wayland Thursday night.

WACO (22-0) advances to Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. semifinal game against New London (15-7) at Notre Dame High School's Father Minett Gymnasium.

WACO led 16-9 at the first quarter break, but Winfield-Mount Union stormed back with a 10-3 run that knotted the score at 19-19 at halftime. Then it was 30-30 at the three-quarter mark.

WACO launched a 16-8 run in the final period to claim victory.

WACO's Nik Coble led all scorers with 13 points. Drew Kissell scored 12, Gabe Reichenbach had 11 and Pietro Vannini added seven for WACO. Jared Arnold led Winfield-Mount Union with 12 points. Christian Gerot scored 10 and Daunte Oepping added seven.

Winfield-Mount Union ended its season at 7-16.

WEST BURLINGTON 75, DANVILLE 62: Four Falcons reached double figures and West Burlington toppled Danville in a Class 2A, District 10 semifinal at West Burlington.

West Burlington (13-8) advances to Tuesday's district championship game against West Branch (18-4) at Washington. West Branch beat Mediapolis, 50-37, at West Branch in the semifinals.

Marvion Jackson led West Burlington with 16 points. Cayson Shipp, Colten Sherwood and Darian Johnson scored 14 points each for the Falcons. Danville's Taylor Kensett led all shooters with 21 points. Ty Carr scored 13 for the Bears and Cam Edle added 12.

Danville ended its season at 11-12.

PEKIN 64, HOLY TRINITY 45: The Panthers rolled out to a 19-0 first quarter lead and ousted Holy Trinity in a Class 1A, District 8 quarterfinal.

Pekin (17-4) plays No. 9 Notre Dame at Notre Dame in Tuesday's semifinals.

Jason Thurman led Holy Trinity with 13 points. Quentin Schneider scored 11 and Vasin Thurman and Mikey DiPrima both scored eight. Holy Trinity ended its season at 8-15.

ILLINI WEST 61, B-PC 58: The Chargers edged Bushnell-Prairie City at Carthage, Illinois.

Liincoln Gooding led Illini West with 18 points. Isaac Schreake scored 14, Nick Manzo had nine and Cole Jackson added eight.