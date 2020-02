MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL



SCC at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Webster University at Iowa Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa State, 5 p.m.

Drake at Illinois State, 3:30 p.m.

Omaha at Western Illinois, 2 p.m.

Monmouth College at St. Norbert College, 1 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SCC at Marshalltown, 2 p.m.

Webster at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Drake, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at St. Norbert, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Iowa State at Missouri, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SCC vs. Parkland and Roane State at Harriman, Tennessee

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 4A regional semifinal: Fairfield at Keokuk, 5 p.m.

Class 4A regional semifinal: Mount Pleasant at North Scott, 5 p.m.

Class 3A regional final at Eddyville: Central Lee vs. Des Moines Christian, 5 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Iowa state tournament at Des Moines, 10 a.m.