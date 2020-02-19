MEDIAPOLIS — The Mediapolis and Van Buren County high school girls basketball teams have been eyeing each other since the season began in November.

Three months later, the long-awaited match-up finally will come to fruition.

But not before more than a few anxious moments for the Bullettes.

Danville played step for step with Mediapolis for the first 2 1/2 quarters of Tuesday's Class 2A regional quarterfinal game on the Vernon 'Bud' McLearn Court at Mediapolis High School.

Then Mediapoils senior Ruthie Jahn took matters into her own hands. Jahn drained a pair of 3-pointers and had a pair of steals that led to four more points as the Bullettes pulled away for a 57-35 win over the Bears.

Seventh-ranked Mediapolis (21-1) will host ninth-ranked Van Buren County (20-3) in a regional semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday at Mediapolis. It is the game many people have been waiting all season to see.

Danville ends its season with a 9-14 record. The Bears not only threw a scare into the Bullettes, they made them earn the victory.

"I think we hadn't played in a week and we were just slow to start, but we knew we could come back and that's what we've been pretty decent at this year. I think not playing for a week and we had to get back into our groove. I think that was just it," said Jahn, who scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers.

"We had no flow early. That's something we just addressed in the locker room because with each round you have to play as close to 32 minutes as you can. We were fortunate tonight that we played a good second half or that could have been real dangerous there," Mediapolis coach Todd Borrison said.

"We knew it was an uphill battle from the beginning. We knew we were outmatched. But our kids don't quit. They don't put their heads down," said Danville coach T.J. Duncan, whose resignation was accepted by the Danville School Board. "I told them if we are down 10 to start the game, then we are down 10. We just go on to the next possession. Regardless of the score tonight, we wanted to play Danville basketball, which is we keep our heads up and we fight through it. We had a game plan. For the most part we executed for the first half. We made some shots, but we missed five layups in the first half. That's huge. Against a team like Mediapolis, you can't miss those layups."

Danville stayed with the Bullettes throughout the first quarter, trailing just 13-10 despite six straight turnovers. A layin by Drew Fox gave the Bears an 8-6 lead before Mackenzie Springsteen ended the quarter with consecutive baskets.

Springsteen, who had a team-high 17 points, scored seven more points in the second quarter, but the Bullettes couldn't shake Danville.

Danville closed within 30-24 early in the second half on a pair of free throws by Ava Smith and a short jumper by Isabella Smith, who scored a game-high 19 points.

Jahn decided enough was enough. She sank a 3-pointer from the right wing and minutes later sank another one as Mediapolis opened a 15-point lead in a span of 2 minutes, 44 seconds.

"I am just trying to shoot a little bit better. My shot was off a little bit, too, in the first half. I knew we had to get our momentum picked up and I knew I had to shoot," Jahn said. "Working in the offseason with Borrison. He's been a huge help. He's always helping me with my shot. During the summer a lot of the time we were just in there shooting. It's been a long process, but I feel like I'm finally feeling my shot really well and that's one of my roles on this team, so I'm just doing my duties."

"She has shot the ball extremely well the last three or four weeks. She has a beautiful shot. She always had done the intangibles. Now she is really starting to shoot the ball. That has been a really good pickup for our team to get her to that level now," Borrison said of Jahn.

"She likes the corners. That's what great players do — they hit big shots in big games. She hit a couple that were big sparks for them," Duncan added.

Jahn later had a steal which led to a layup by Springsteen, then had another steal which led to a pair of free throws by Hallie Mohr.

"We also had to buckle down and play defense. We knew we had to stick down to defense. I kind of figured out their offense a little bit. I knew they were going to go to their high post, so I just kind of stepped in there before they got it to their high post," Jahn said. "We had a really good second half. I'm really proud of all of my teammates for the way that they played."

"What's awesome is she has really become one of our better defenders. She is probably our best rebounder. She is really playing a complete game right now. Thank goodness for that," Borrison said.

And now comes to long-awaited showdown. This year's group of Mediapolis seniors have never beaten Van Buren County. They get one last shot to get by the Warriors.

"We're all really excited. It should be a good show on Friday night. I think we're all ready for it. It's going to be fun," Jahn said.

"We have to come out with energy and focus right away on Friday," Borrrison said."They're extremely good. They've got a great point guard and a great shooting guard and obviously with Taryn they've got a big post and the other girls have improved and they've got size off the bench. It's one of those games where it's going to be a tough call. We have to decide how we want to pick our poison and go from there. It's a great opportunity for our kids. They've worked really hard. We've earned the right to be in this game and that's exciting."

DANVILLE (35)

Ava Smith 1-6 4-6 6, Isabella Smith 9-23 0-0 19, MaKenzie Morris 2-5 0-2 4, Cassidy Yaley 0-5 0-2 0, Drew Fox 3-5 0-3 6. Totals: 15-44 4-13 35.

MEDIAPOLIS (57)

Ruthie Jahn 4-10 0-0 12, Mackenzie Springsteen 7-16 2-4 17, Olivia Moehle 0-1 1-2 1, Helaina Hillyard 4-16 5-5 8, Hallie Mohr 4-5 6-6 14, Payton Bush 0-3 0-0 0, Emma Hastings 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney McElhinney 0-1 0-0 0, Cami Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0, Liz Lane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-52 14-17 57.

Score by quarters

Danville;10;10;8;7;—;35

Mediapolis;13;15;15;14;—;57

Fouls: Danville 10, Mediapolis 13. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Danville 1-6 (I.Smith 1-4, A.Smith 0-2), Mediapolis 5-22 (Jahn 4-7, Springsteen 1-4, Moehle 0-1, McElhinney 0-1, Bush 0-3, Hillyard 0-6).

Records: Danville 9-14, Mediapolis 21-1.