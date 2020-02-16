Leah Collier and Sydney Marlow scored 16 points apiece to lead four West Burlington players in double figures as the Falcons rolled to a 77-31 victory over Davis County in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal game on Saturday at West Burlington High School.

Annaka Harris added 15 points for the Falcons, while Natalie Vandenberg had 14 points. Samantha Dzawo finished with eight points, while Abbey Bence had six points.

West Burlington (18-4) will host Central Lee (15-7) in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Davis County ends the season with a 10-10 record.

FAIRFIELD 54, BURLINGTON 30: Shaylin Drish scored a game-high 20 points as the Trojans knocked off the Grayhounds in the Southeast Conference regular-season finale for both teams on the Don Gibbs Court at Johannsen Gymnasium.

Ariana Baylark scored 11 points to lead BHS, while Angel Baylark scored eight points and Bailey Wiemann added six points.

BHS (3-15 overall, 1-9 Southeast Conference) play Fairfield (13-8, 7-3) in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fairfield.

DANVILLE 50, CARDINAL 50: Bella Smith scored 20 points to lead three Bears in double figures as the Bears down the Comets in a Class 2A regional first-round game at Danville.

Makenzie Morris added 12 points for the Bears, while Ava Smith scored 11 points, Drew Fox had nine points and Cassidy Yaley added seven points.

Danville (9-13) plays seventh-ranked Mediapolis (20-1) in a regional semifinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mediapolis.

CENTRAL LEE 66, ALBIA 31: Mya Merschman scored a game-high 30 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Lady Hawks past the Lady Dees in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal game at Donnellson.

Makayla Morrison added 15 points, four rebounds and four steals for the Lady Hawks, while Kaylynn Summers and Merschman also had four steals.

BOWLING

PANTHERS TAKE FIFTH: The Mount Pleasant boys and girls each finished fifth in the Southeast Conference Tournament at Flamingo Lanes in Fairfield.

Ethan Oilar rolled a 328 series to lead the boys, while Levi Mills had a 287, Jamie Johannes and Logan White each had a 283, Nolan Myers had a 260 and Tyler Fitzpatrck had a 242. The Panthers finished with a 2,536 total.

The Mount Pleasant girls finished with a 2,036 total, led by Alexis Wohlleber, who had a 341 series to place sixth. Also for the Panthers, Megan Smith had a 291, Gillian Anderson had a 266, Danielle Muhs had a 227, Arlouny Phosy had a 203 and Morelia Eilas-Sixtos had a 197.