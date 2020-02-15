HUXLEY - Gilbert made history and Roland-Story’s Joe Hovick and Nevada’s Drew Robinson both qualified for state after pulling off a big upset in the semifinals at the Class 2A district wrestling meet in Huxley Saturday.

Gilbert qualified six wrestlers for state - the most in school history. The Tigers didn’t get a district champion, but they’ll take six wrestlers placing second to earn a trip to compete under the bright lights at Wells Fargo Arena.

“All in all it was a pretty good day,” Gilbert head coach Scott Auderer said. “I thought we wrestled pretty well. There are a few things we need to tighten up before state, but it was a pretty good day. I’m proud of them.”

Cael Ihle (126 pounds), Carson Johnson (160), Aiden Carr (170), Jacob Steenhoek (195), Cayden Meskan (220) and Jacob Torresi (285) are the Gilbert wrestlers advancing to districts.

Ihle, ranked fourth in 2A, just missed winning a district title. He pinned Union’s Hunter Worthen in the semifinals, but suffered a 9-8 loss by sudden victory to eighth-ranked Logan Arp of South Tama in the finals.

Ihle (46-2) scored a late takedown on Arp in the third period to go up 7-6, but Arp picked up an escape with 15 seconds left to even things up and force overtime. In the overtime Arp delivered a takedown with just five seconds left to earn the victory.

“It was pretty much neck and neck for the whole match,” Ihle said. “There were a couple of situations where I felt I could’ve improved to get more points, I just didn’t come out on top.”

But the Tiger junior is determined not to let the loss slow his momentum.

“I’m ready for state,” Ihle said. “I’m coming in hot.”

Carr (40-8) won a wrestleback to earn his second trip to state for Gilbert.

Carr edged West Marshall’s Ben Kielman by a 4-2 decision then lost in the finals to South Tama’s Brayden Smith by sudden victory, dropping a 3-1 heartbreaker.

“I was mad I didn’t win the finals,” Carr said. “I should’ve won that.”

But he made up for it in the wrestleback against Woodward-Granger’s Cale Pritchett. Carr scored a takedown on slideby move in the final 10 seconds of overtime for a 3-2 victory over Pritchett.

“The last 10 seconds I was kind of gassed, but I knew I was stronger than him, so I had to finish through after he snapped me a few times,” Carr said. I knew he was starting to break, so when I hit that little slide-by I was going to get it for certain. I was going to throw him, but I knew it was too slippery, so I decided to go the cheap way. It was great.”

Steenhoek, ranked 10th in 2A, also made it through districts after winning a wrestleback.

Steenhoek pinned BCLUW-South Hardin’s Lucas Gunderson then lost to sixth-ranked Conner Murty of East Marshall-GMG by an 8-1 decision. He bounced back to defeat Ballard’s Jack Chism by a 9-2 decision to take a 45-4 record into state.

Carson Johnson took second at 160 to take a 47-2 record into state. Johnson, ranked eighth, pinned West Marshall’s Austin Pfantz then lost to top-ranked Adam Ahrendsen of Union by fall in the finals.

Meskan pinned Nevada’s Caden Jones and lost by fall to top-ranked Cody Fisher of Woodward-Granger. He is 40-9 heading into state.

Torresi takes a 39-11 record into state after going 1-1 on Saturday. Torresi won a 4-0 decision over South Tama’s Kalem Schrock then lost a 3-2 battle to Woodward-Granger’s Tyler Lawrenson in the finals.

Hovick earned his second-straight trip to state for Roland-Story after shocking fifth-ranked Lincoln Mehlert of Union in the semifinals at 113. Hovick trailed 5-4 in the third period when he scored a three-point nearfall then held off Mehlert for a dramatic 7-6 victory.

“I had him in a front headlock and I threw him to his back,” Hovick said of the decisive nearfall. “But the thing is I believed in myself and that’s why I won the match.”

Hovick (42-6) lost to sixth-ranked Cole Nelson of Perry by a 3-0 decision in the finals. But he didn’t have to compete in a wrestleback to punch his ticket to state.

“Everyone doubted me seeing the brackets for sectionals and districts were going to be (some) of the hardest ones in the state. But I believed in myself and that’s what really matters.”

Robinson, a freshman, made it to state in his first season as a varsity competitor after upsetting 10th-ranked Riece Graham of Perry by an 11-2 major decision in the semifinals.

“I knew he was going to be strong just looking at him, but I just had to wrestle smart,” Robinson said. “I had to get what I wanted, force my takedowns, have tough rideouts and he was hard to turn so if I let him up I had to take him right back down.”

Robinson fell to seventh-ranked Carter Kolthoff of BCLUW-South Hardin in the finals by a 6-3 decision, but didn’t have a wrestleback. He will take a 32-6 record into his first state tournament.

“It was my goal this year,” Robinson said. “It feels really good.”

Jones took third at 220 with a pin over BCLUW-South Hardin’s Aiden Farnsworth in the third-place match. Camdan Vincent was fourth at 285 for Nevada.

Gage Long is the only Ballard wrestler to advance to state.

Long, an eighth-place finisher at state last year, took second at 132 on Saturday. Long, ranked 10th, pinned South Tama’s Kyler Smith then lost a 3-2 battle to ninth-ranked Lake Lebahn of Union in the finals.

Long had a to compete in a wrestleback. He pinned North Polk’s Easton White just before the end of the third period.

“That was pretty big for me,” Long said. “I don’t have a lot of experience coming back after a loss. Keeping my head up is good work for me because I know I’m going to hit tough kids at state.”

Long is 37-6 heading into state.

“I’m looking for top five this time,” Long said.

Chism took third at 195, pinning BCLUW-South Hardin’s Lucas Gunderson in the third-place match before losing to Steenhoek in the wrestleback. Mason Askelsen also came in third at 182 with a win by fall over East Marshall-GMG’s Tayte Nauman in the third-place match and Reese Broer came in fourth at 126 for Ballard.

Final team scores: 1. Union 101 points, 2. Gilbert 88, 3. North Polk 66, 4. South Tama 65, 5. East Marshall-GMG 54, 6. Perry 50, 7. Woodward-Granger 45, 8. Ballard 36, 9. Nevada 23, 10. BCLUW-South Hardin 23, 11. Roland-Story 12, 12. West Marshall 8.

Area wrestlers individual results

106 pounds - 2. Drew Robinson (N), 1-1. 113 - 2. Joe Hovick (RS), 1-1. 120 - 4. Kekoa McKinney (G), 0-2. 126 - 2. Cael Ihle (G), 1-1; 4. Reese Broer (B), 0-2. 132 - 2. Gage Long (B), 2-1. 138 - 3. Jake Shedarowich (G), 1-2. 152 - 4. Kruz Pierce (G), 0-2. 160 - 2. Carson Johnson (G), 1-1. 170 - 2. Aiden Carr (G), 2-1. 182 - 3. Mason Askelsen (B), 1-1. 195 - 2. Jacob Steenhoek (G), 2-1; 3. Jack Chism (B), 2-1. 220 - 2. Cayden Meskan (G), 1-1; 3. Caden Jones (N), 1-1. 285 - 2. Jacob Torresi (G), 1-1; 4. Camdan Vincent (N), 0-2.