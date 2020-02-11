Warsaw graduate enjoying expanded role with Blackhawks.

KEOKUK — Emma Knipe was a solid post player during her high school basketball days at West Hancock.

Knipe has been able to expand her game in her freshman year at Southeastern Community College, allowing her to flourish and the Blackhawks to succeed.

Knipe's expanded game has put her at or near the top of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference in numerous statistical categories and put her in the running for Most Valuable Player for the conference.

It is the role that Knipe has been seeking all along.

"I thought it was going to be a huge step. It is, going from high school to college. But I think I've transitioned well. I'm a guard/forward, but I really enjoy it here," said Knipe, a native of Nauvoo, Illinois and a graduate of Warsaw High School. "I was more of a dominant post in high school. Now I'm stepping out and shooting more. I really like it. It's kind of nice to be able to shoot threes and not get told not to like in high school. When Coach tells me to get inside and post up because we need baskets, those are nice, high-percentage baskets. I've stepped up and tried to do everything I can."

"She was a nice little high school player over at West Hancock. We're real excited to get her in our program. She's a 4.0 kid, a really good student-athlete. Real good in the community. She's a high-character kid. Those are the kind of players you really strive to find," SCC women's basketball coach Jerry Jerome said. "On top of that she's a nice player. She's really expanded her game from high school. She was a little post player who could make that 10 to 12-foot shot. Now she has expanded herself and can make some threes and step out a little bit. But she's had four straight games over 20 points and before that was a 16 and before that was an 18. She's leading the conference in scoring. She's second or third in rebounding. She's done everything we've asked her to do. We've had to lean on her a little bit in side against these bigger post players because she's a little bit quicker than them. She's just a solid kid."

Knipe leads the ICCAC in scoring, averaging 17.4 points per game. She is tied for fourth in blocked shots (1.0 per game), fifth in rebounds (7.6 per game) and steals (2.1 per game) and 12th in assists (2.1 per game). She is shooting 49.7 percent from the field and has knocked down 13 3-pointers, something she was discouraged from doing in high school.

Just 15 minutes from home, SCC proved to be the perfect fit for Knipe in more ways than one. She lives on campus, but still goes home to do laundry and see family. And on the court, she has been able to expand her game and help the team to a 14-10 record thus far.

"I like being close to my family and having them be here at all my games. Cy Hickenbottom was my coach in high school, too, so I felt comfortable being here," Knipe said. "My goal was to get an offer somewhere. But my family sits in a little section over there and I am 15-minutes from home and I have a nephew that I love seeing as much as possible, so that was kind of what made me stay close to home."

Knipe started playing basketball at an early age, but knows her playing days are winding down. She will spend only one year at SCC before transferring to get a degree in business management. He mother and brother are accountants and she is heading down that path as well. She may continue playing basketball at a four-year school, but nothing is set in stone yet. She is trying to make the most of what is left of this season.

"It's really interesting to hear the three Alaska girls tell stories about their experiences. I've gotten really close to Aryn Kindig, since we are both local girls. I consider her my best friend on the team. We played each other in high school. She said her coach would get mad at her when she would either foul me or foul out of a game. I was like, 'I'm sorry.' It was kind of funny," Knipe said. "Both my Mom and brother are accountants, so I will probably do something like that. I will only be here a year. With all the dual credits I took in high school, I will only have two years left after this year."