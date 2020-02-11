Three days removed from a dislocated shoulder, and gutsy fourth-quarter performance in a win, Iowa State star Ashley Joens can still feel the effects of her injury. It was uncomfortable, and ultimately painful when it happened, but the sophomore persevered.

The days that followed the Cyclones’ win over Oklahoma allowed Joens, the reigning Big 12 player of the week, a chance to take a breather. She rested Sunday and sat out of practice Monday, but expects to return to full strength in time for a road tilt at Texas on Wednesday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (Longhorn Network) at the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

“They gave me a couple days off, but I’m good to go again,” Joens said. “Just exercises to strengthen it back up and then ice, of course.

“It was probably good to get some rest not only for my shoulder but also for my legs and everything else. I’m excited to get back again and go to practice and play (Wednesday).”

The residual effect of a dislocated shoulder mainly meant Joens will be sore for a couple days, but Fennelly said there isn’t concern for any long-term issues. For an ISU team (14-8, 6-5) that has fought its way back into the NCAA tournament conversation, Joens’ good health is of paramount importance.

“I don’t think she could pitch tonight if she had to go a couple innings,” Fennelly said with a grin, “but she’s just as tough as they come.

“I don’t anticipate any changes in her role or her minutes or anything like that. We’ll see how it goes. The good thing is we’ll have Thursday off and then we play Sunday. Then we have a couple days off next week. Hopefully that will help her.”

Joens has been the one to strike early and often, but the confident Cyclones are starting to see their roster settle into roles and play to their respective strengths. Kristin Scott, after dealing with back issues early in the season, has been steadily increasing her profile.

Scott is second on the team in points per game (14.7) and rebounds (7.2), but has been especially on point since the starting of Big 12 play. The 6-foot-3 junior is shooting 52 percent from the field since the start of conference action.

“For me it’s just staying the course and remaining confident,” Scott said. “When things aren’t going your way, it’s just important to make sure you’re still working hard. Knowing that next game or next practice things will start to work right.”

Joens and Scott are luxuries for ISU, but against the Longhorns (15-7, 7-3), Fennelly and Co. will need contributions up and down the roster. Texas topped ISU 81-75 on Jan. 6 and has six wins in its last seven games — the only loss coming against No. 2 Baylor.

“Texas is going to put a pro at point guard, they’re going to put a pro at the four,” Fennelly said. “A lot of seniors, they’re going to defend us. They got into us pretty good up here and we didn’t handle it great. We’re going to have to do a better job of that.

“Our team understands what it takes to win those kinds of games. Now you’ve got to go out and execute it.”

Joens named to Naismith Trophy midseason watch list

Sophomore Ashley Joens has been added to the Naismith Trophy midseason watch list, an award that honors the top women’s college basketball player of the year.

Joens, who is averaging 21.3 points and 10.5 rebounds, is one of 30 players to make the cut. She is the only player in the nation averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy will be announced on March 3.