Sophomore already has missed one game this season due to injury

An already tough season for Iowa State just added another layer of difficulty.

Tyrese Haliburton, the Cyclones’ star point guard and potential NBA draft lottery pick, re-injured his left wrist against Kansas State and is likely to miss at least a week of action.

“I’ll get an MRI tomorrow and figure it out from there,” Haliburton said after the game. “I was in a lot of pain.”

Haliburton originally injured the wrist in a December practice and missed the Cyclones’ loss to Florida A&M on New Year’s Eve. This time, he landed on the same wrist late in the first half in ISU’s eventual 73-63 win over the Wildcats at Hilton Coliseum in which the Cyclones improved to 10-13 in the season and 3-7 in Big 12 play.

“Last time we held him out for a week. This time, a similar type of thing,” ISU athletic trainer Vic Miller said. “That’s what it took last time. I’m not saying that’s what’s going to happen this time, but it’s going to at least be that.”

ISU plays at Oklahoma on Wednesday, then at home Saturday against Texas and the following Monday at Kansas.

Haliburton attempted to play in the second half Saturday, but was in obvious pain and could hardly use his left hand to even dribble. Just over 6 minutes into the half, he asked out of the game and watched the rest of the contest from the bench.

“We’re 2-7. They depend on me,” Haliburton said of his decision to try to play despite the pain. “I’m the point guard so this is my team. There wasn’t much of a thought, just I’m going out there. I knew if I kept playing I was going to hurt us more than help us.”

Haliburton has limited strength and range of motion in the wrist along with significant pain. ISU believes the likelihood of a broken bone is extremely minimal, Miller said.

“The question would never be asked of him if he wants to play if our doctors didn’t think it was OK for him to play,” Miller said. “He’s got a lot of things to look forward to. It’s him first.”

The 6-foot-5 sophomore is averaging 15.5 points, six rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for the Cyclones, who depend on him immensely to facilitate and produce offense. His positional size, basketball IQ and production have made him the object of NBA desires, with many prognosticators placing him in the top-10 of June’s draft should he decide to forgo his remaining eligibility.

“Obviously we need to be careful with him,” ISU coach Steve Prohm said, “get him back 100 percent.”