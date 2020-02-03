While all Dallas Center-Grimes basketball games are special, there’s one night where things will be extra special as the school will host Military and First Responders Appreciation night. That will come about on Friday, Feb. 7 as the Mustang and Fillie basketball teams host conference foe Pella Christian.

All military veterans and first responders are invited to attend the games free of charge upon showing a military ID at the ticket table. Fourth graders from Dallas Center Elementary will be performing a patriotic parachute routine as a tribute to military service people and first responders during the halftime of the boys’ varsity game at approximately 8:15 p.m. It’s surely an extra special night for a multitude of reasons.

“It’s important for all of us to remember that we have the opportunity to play basketball on a Friday night due to the sacrifices that our military members and first responders have made for our country,” said DC-G Activities Director Brent Buttjer. “That’s what it’s all about and it’s a small way for us to say thank you.”

The event goes along with the culture and atmosphere that has surrounded the DC-G community and the school district. The district serves over 3,000 students pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and growing rapidly. The mission of DC-G is “Empowering Students to Take Charge of Their Future”.

The nights’ festivities will begin from Meadows Gym with the girls’ contest at 6:15 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at 7:45 p.m. It will also be senior night as both teams will be honoring their senior athletes.