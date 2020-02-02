San Francisco tight end George Kittle has plenty of southeast Iowa ties.

Burlington Community School District Superintendent Pat Coen and his wife, Jenna, will be watching Super Bowl LIV today with a little more interest than a lot of people.

That's because Jenna Krieger-Coen's nephew, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle, will be in the starting lineup and is hoping to play a starring role.

It will be the second straight Super Bowl where one of Coen's nephews was a participant. Last year, Henry Krieger-Coble was a tight end on the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl runner-up team.

"George has always been a very competitive kid. He had to be because when you are on the basketball court on the Krieger farm, you are competing against a McDonald's All-American and some very good athletes," Pat Coen said. "They were always out in the backyard knocking the crap out of each other."

"George is almost the same age as our son, Izaak," Jenna Krieger-Coen said. "I remember they used to play whiffle ball a lot in our backyard in Mount Pleasant. They would always be out in the yard playing. There were five cousins and they all grew up around each other and they were all into athletics. They always had a lot of fun."

Jenna Krieger Coen is one of 10 daughters of Bub and Lugene Krieger. Jenna's younger sister, Jan, was the seventh daughter in the clan. She married Bruce Kittle, a former University of Iowa football player who went on to coach football.

George Kittle followed in his father's footsteps, going to Iowa where he became one of the top tight ends in the nation.

Through it all, George Kittle has stayed true to his roots. He comes back home for family reunions and gathering for a little competition with his cousins. And there are plenty of them. Bub and Lugene Krieger have 126 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, so family get together are a big deal. Literally.

"One year we went up to Crooked Creek Christian Camp in Washington and rented out the main lodge," Jenna Krieger-Coen said. "We divided into teams and played games. It's always a lot of fun."

"We call it Kamp Krieger," Pat Coen said. "Henry and George would always come down after the Iowa football games. George would just be sitting around the campfire talking to his cousins. He's one of the best tight ends in the world, but when he comes back he is still the same old George."

The Coens will have their annual Super Bowl party again this year, where family will gather on Sunday to play games before the Super Bowl begins at 5:30 p.m.

"We play little games and we add up points for every win, but we always make sure the little kids win," Pat Coen said. "We make a big deal out of it. We get an some old trophies and give them to the kids."

"We play little games, like how many times you can hit a ping pong ball against the wall," Jenna Krieger-Coen said. "We get PVC pipes and put them up in the backyard and have field-goal kicking contests. We play cards and PacMan games and keep points. The kids always have so much fun."

Pat and Jenna have maintained a close relationship with George through the year. Win or lose, he is still the same George Kittle they have always known and loved.

"I've always had a good relationship with George," Coen said. "He got us tickets to their game in Green Bay last year and this year we went to Chicago to watch him play. He is doing everything he can to give back. He is very humble. He knows he is blessed and how fortunate he is. His Mom and Dad raised him to be appreciative of everything. He knows how lucky he is."

Kittle gave Coen a big surprise this past season when he got Pat on national TV on ESPN for his years of service in the military. While Pat went to bed early and missed it, his phone was blowing up with text messages the next morning.

"I had no idea that was coming," Coen said. "George was out for that games with a deep thigh bruise, so we went to bed. My phone just blew up the next day. Everybody and their dog sent it to me. That was really special."

Jenna Krieger-Coen got the opportunity to go to a 49ers home game this year, where she got to meet Richard Sherman and his mother, along with many other 49ers and their families.

"George is always good about inviting other players out after the game," Krieger-Coen said.

So when Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 5:30 p.m. today, the Coens will be glued to their television set, rooting for George Kittle and the 49ers.

For the Coens, it has become an annual tradition, just like Kamp Krieger

"Last year we thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing with Henry in the Super Bowl with the Rams," Pat Coen said. "We have a little higher interest in the game. Last year we thought, 'Wouldn't it be something if Henry got a Super Bowl ring.?' This year we are saying, 'Wouldn't it be something if George gets a Super Bowl ring?'"