Sydney Marlow poured in 37 points and led 10th-ranked (Class 3A) West Burlington High School to a 69-44 win over Pekin in the SEI Superconference girls basketball shootout at Packwood Friday night.

Samantha Dzawa scored 12 points for West Burlington. Annaka Harris had eight, McKenna Marlow scored seven and Leah Collier added five points. Sophia Wittrock led Pekin with 13 points and Erika Coleman scored 12.

West Burlington improved to 14-3; Pekin is 11-4.

WASHINGTON 46, BURLINGTON 44: Angel Baylark scored 14 points, but the Grayhounds' fourth quarter rally fell just short in a Southeast Conference loss to the Demons at Johannsen Gymnasium.

Ariana Baylark and Alexis Standard each added eight points for the Grayhounds, while Bailey Wiemann scored seven points.

CENTRAL LEE 56, L-M 40: Central Lee's Mya Merschman continued to terrorize the opposition as she led the Lady Hawks to victory over Louisa-Muscatine in the SEISC Shootout at Packwood.

Merschman, a 6-foot-1 junior, finished with 39 points. She leads the state in rebounding, in all classes, with a 13.1 rebounding average and ranks second in Class 3A and fourth overall in scoring with a 24.0 average.

Macy Watkins scored six points for Central Lee and Makayla Morrison added four. Louisa-Muscatine had three players reach double figures. Hailey Sanders led the Falcons with 14 points. Hanna McConoha scored 12 and Raegan Downing added 11.

Central Lee improved to 12-7 and hosts Fort Madison in a non-conference game Tuesday. Louisa-Muscatine (10-8) hosts Wapello in a North Division game Monday.

DANVILLE 55, HIGHLAND 28: Bella Smith's 20 points led the Bears to a SEISC Shootout win over Highland at Riverside.

Drew Fox and Cassidy Yaley each scored nine points for Danville. Ava Smith added seven points. Freshman Abbi Stransky led Highland with seven points.

Danville (6-11) plays No. 6 (Class 2A) Van Buren at Keosauqua Monday. Highland is 5-16.

HOLY TRINITY 48, W-MU 36: The Crusaders topped Winfield-Mount Union in a SEISC Shootout game at Winfield.

Holy Trinity (10-9) hosts No. 10 (Class 3A) West Burlington Tuesday. W-MU (10-9) plays at Lone Tree Tuesday.

WACO 56, COLUMBUS 32: The Warriors defeated Columbus in a SEISC Shootout game at Riverside.

WACO (4-15) plays at New London Tuesday. Columbus (1-17) plays Hillcrest Academy at Kalona Tuesday.

KEOKUK 63, MOUNT PLEASANT 28: Abby Wolter's 27 points guided the Chiefs to a Southeast Conference win at Mount Pleasant.

Cassidy Koeber scored 17 for Keokuk and Michenna Davis added 10 points. Andrea Lopreato led Mount Pleasant with seven points. Isabel Ashton scored six and Lydia Stewart had five.

Keokuk remained unbeaten in seven conference games. The Chiefs are 13-3 overall. Mount Pleasant is 4-13 (3-5).

BOYS BASKETBALL

WASHINGTON 74, BURLINGTON 63: Michael Alexander pumped in a game-high 25 points, but the Grayhounds came up short in a Southeast Conference road loss to the Demons.

Amarion Davis added 19 points for the Grayhounds, while Jack Carlson and Trent Burnett each scored five points.

BHS hosts Davenport West at 4 p.m. Saturday at Johannsen Gymnasium.

KEOKUK 48, MOUNT PLEASANT 40: The Chiefs bounced back from a slow start and toppled Mount Pleasant in a Southeast Conference game at Keokuk.

Mount Pleasant led 10-7 at the first quarter break.

TyJai Mueller led Keokuk with 15 points. Isaiah Seay had nine and Eddie Lee and Callum Tackes scored six points each. Clayton Lowery and Brevin Wilson scored 10 points each for Mount Pleasant. Keegan Kohorst added seven.

Keokuk (13-3, 6-1) has now won 13 of its last 14 games. Mount Pleasant is 8-8 (4-4).

MONROE CITY 62, ILLINI WEST 50: The Chargers suffered a loss at Monroe City, Missouri.

Cole Jackson led Illini West with 21 points. Isaac Schreake scored 12 and Lincoln Gooding added eight.