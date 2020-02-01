DES MOINES - Nevada was a little rusty early against Saydel on Saturday, but the Cubs got it together over the second and third quarters to pull away from the Eagles for a 56-44 victory.

Nevada was coming off a big 58-39 victory at Prairie City-Monroe on Friday that left the Cubs one game behind Gilbert and half a game behind South Hamilton in the Heart of Iowa Conference standings. Nevada hadn’t quite recovered from that game at the start of Saturday’s contest, falling behind a struggling Saydel team by a 13-7 score after one quarter.

“I think we were a little sore,” Nevada senior Tyler Sansgaard said. “We didn’t play bad defensively, we just didn’t score.”

But Nevada switched to the 1-3-1 zone and started creating more easy scoring opportunities off turnovers. The Cubs also shut the Eagles down, limiting them to nine points over the second and third quarters.

“That threw them off,” Henry Nelson said. “We had a lot quicker guards than they did and we could get a lot more steals if we pressured them. We knew if we could stop them from getting in the lane they wouldn’t be able to do anything.”

The Cubs went up 19-16 at the half. In the third quarter Sansgaard caught fire, scoring 15 of his game-high 17 points off five 3-pointers.

“I haven’t shot well the last two nights,” Sansgaard said. “Everything was long, so I took a little step back and everything was going in. They kept giving me the ball and I just kept shooting.”

Nevada led by 23 points heading into the fourth quarter. The Cubs lead peaked at 54-28 in the fourth quarter and then coach Tyler Struck called off the dogs.

Nelson finished with 16 points, Chase Lycke scored eight and Kody Kruschwitz added seven for Nevada. Lycke was the catalyst for Nevada’s defense on the perimeter, leading to multiple breakaway baskets to help the Cubs stretch the lead after the first quarter.

“On defense in the 2-3 and the 1-3-1 I have really good help on the backside,” Lycke said. “I know I can pressure a lot more and try to go for the ball a little bit and gamble.”

The victory put Nevada at 9-8 on the season and 7-3 in the conference. With two weeks remaining the Cubs are right in the thick of the conference title race alongside Gilbert and South Hamilton, with PCM and Roland-Story not too far behind.

“It’s huge,” Sansgaard said. “Missing Kody and Ayden (Rhodes) in the first half of the season and now being a game or two out of (leading) it and we play the top two teams again this year. We’re sitting in a good spot.”

Nevada hosts Gilbert next Friday and South Hamilton in its final conference game Feb. 11. But first the Cubs must prepare for a road game against an improving Greene County team next Tuesday.

“I think we have to focus on one game at a time,” Lycke said. “Not look ahead too far.”

Saydel fell to 1-15 overall and 0-10 in the conference. Kobe Moriarty led Saydel against Nevada with 16 points and Cal Gebhart added nine points for the Eagles.

Nevada 56, Saydel 44

N 7 12 26 11 - 56

S 13 3 6 25 - 44

Nevada (56) - Colin Memmer 0 0-0 0, Chase Lycke 4 0-0 8, James Edwards 0 0-0 0, Ben Rima 0 0-0 0, Ty Dittmer 1 2-2 5, Kody Kruschwitz 3 0-0 7, Tyler Sansgaard 6 0-0 17, Ayden Rhodes 0 1-2 1, Henry Nelson 7 2-2 16, Cooper Bovee 0 0-0 0, Jarrett Fredin 0 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 5-6 56. 3-point field goals (7): Sansgaard 5, Dittmer, Kruschwitz. Fouls: 9.

Saydel (44) - Kobe Moriarty 6 0-0 16, Cam Lo 3 0-0 8, Cal Gebhart 3 0-0 9, Garrett Shinn 0 0-0 0, Dakota Ellsworth 1 0-0 2, Nick Garrison 2 2-5 6, Mason Hicks 1 0-0 3, Chaise VanScoy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-5 44. 3-point field goals (10): Moriarty 4, Gebhart 3, Lo 2, Hicks. Fouls: 10.