BROOKLYN - The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team dominated the glass and played great defense on the perimeter in a 58-42 victory over BGM Saturday.

The Royals outrebounded the Bears 46-32 and held them to 2 of 16 shooting from 3-point range in improving to 11-3 on the season. Colo-NESCO also made 12 of 15 free throws and came up with 10 steals.

Colo-NESCO did most of its damage in the first half. The Royals led 29-15 at the break and kept the Bears at bay over the final two quarters.

Emma Stalzer had 15 points and four rebounds, Rylee Purvis 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one block and Lauryn Hill 13 points, two steals and a block for Colo-NESCO. Megan Carlson added five points, four rebounds and three steals, Jenna Banks four points, four rebounds and three steals and Emmy Hostetler three points and 10 boards.

Gracie Kettwig chipped in two points and seven rebounds, Ayvarie Bappe three points and steals apiece and McKenzie Niemeyer two rebounds and assists apiece.

BGM fell to 7-8. Rylie Van Ersvelde led the Bears with 13 points, seven rebounds and a block and Rachel Weiss added 12 points, seven boards, three assists and two steals.

Colo-NESCO 58, BGM 42

CN 15 14 18 11 - 58

BGM 6 9 17 10 - 42

Colo-NESCO (58) - Ayvarie Bappe 1-4 0-0 3, Lauryn Hill 4-6 3-4 13, Emily Brinkman 0-2 0-0 0, Jenna Banks 0-1 4-4 4, Emmy Hostetler 1-3 1-2 3, Allie Britten 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie Niemeyer 0-3 0-0 0, Rylee Purvis 5-17 3-4 13, Megan Carlson 2-5 0-0 5, Gracie Kettwig 1-11 0-0 2, Emma Stalzer 7-11 1-1 15. Totals: 21-63 12-15 58. 3-point field goals (4): Hill 2, Bappe, Carlson. Rebounds (46): Hostetler 10, Purvis 10. Assists (13): Purvis 5. Steals (10): Bappe 3, Carlson 3. Blocks (2): Hill, Purvis. Fouls: 15.

BGM (42) - Rachel Hawkins 2-6 1-2 6, Belle Austin 3-12 0-0 7, Alexa Coleman 1-3 0-0 2, Karsyn Minnaert 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Van Ersvelde 0-7 0-0 0, Rylie Van Ersvelde 4-10 5-6 13, Olivia Ohler 0-1 0-0 0, Rachel Weiss 6-15 0-0 12, Zanielle Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Paige Cottrell 1-3 0-1 2. Totals: 17-58 6-9 42. 3-point field goals (2): Hawkins, Austin. Rebounds (32): R. Van Ersvelde 7, Weiss 7. Assists (8): Weiss 3. Steals (7): T. Van Ersvelde 3. Blocks (3): Austin, Coleman, R. Van Ersvelde. Fouls: 15.

GARWIN - A stout defensive performance over the first three quarters lifted Colo-NESCO to a 58-27 Iowa Star Conference South Division victory over GMG Friday.

The Royals held the Wolverines to just 11 points over the first 24 minutes in improving to 10-3 on the season and 7-1 in the conference. They led by 18 points at the half and took a 29-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Colo-NESCO came up with 23 steals on defense. The Royals held GMG without a 3-pointer and outrebounded the Wolverines, 42-27.

Emma Stalzer led a balanced Colo-NESCO attack with 12 points and four rebounds. Gracie Kettwig had nine points and three boards, Rylee Purvis eight points and four rebounds, assists and steals apiece and Ayvarie Bappe six points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Megan Carlson tacked on five points, rebounds and steals apiece, Emily Brinkman five points and one steal, Allie Britten four points and three rebounds and Izabell Voelker three points and one steal. Lauryn Hill chipped in two points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals, McKenzie Niemeyer two points and three rebounds, Jenna Banks two points, assists and steals apiece and Emmy Hostetler five rebounds and two steals.

GMG fell to 3-11 overall and 2-6 in the conference. Belle Duncan had eight points and three rebounds and Jordan Yilek eight points and two blocks for the Wolverines.

Colo-NESCO 58, GMG 27

CN 15 8 17 18 - 58

GMG 3 2 6 16 - 27

Colo-NESCO (58) - Ayvarie Bappe 2-5 1-2 6, Lauryn Hill 1-6 0-2 2, Emily Brinkman 2-5 0-0 5, Jenna Banks 1-2 0-0 2, Emmy Hostetler 0-4 0-0 0, Allie Britten 1-1 2-4 4, McKenzie Niemeyer 1-3 0-1 2, Rylee Purvis 4-15 0-0 8, Izabell Voelker 1-3 0-0 3, Megan Carlson 2-7 0-0 5, Gracie Kettwig 4-6 1-6 9, Emma Stalzer 6-12 0-2 12. Totals: 25-69 4-17 48. 3-point field goals (4): Bappe, Brinkman, Voelker, Carlson. Rebounds (42): Bappe 7. Assists (14): Hill 5. Steals (23): Carlson 5. Blocks (2): Hill, Carlson. Fouls: 16.

GMG (27) - Lana Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Colby Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Belle Duncan 4-6 0-1 8, Ashlyn Plowman 0-2 0-0 0, Angel Schewe 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Vaughn 1-10 1-4 3, Kaylea Duden 0-0 0-0 0, Stephanie Claussen 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Yilek 4-6 0-0 8, Rachel Slifer 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Yilek 1-6 2-5 4, Marriah Stonewall 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 11-33 5-12 27. 3-point field goals: None. Rebounds (27): Je. Yilek 7. Assists (6): Vaughn 4. Steals (9): Vaughn 4. Blocks (4): Jo. Yilek 2. Fouls: 14.

COLO - Colo-NESCO saw its nine-game winning streak come to an end with a heartbreaking 49-48 loss to BCLUW Jan. 20.

The Royals let a 14-point lead get away in falling to 9-3 on the season.

Colo-NESCO played with fire last Thursday against Collins-Maxwell, winning 58-55 after leading by 18 at the half. This time they got burned.

“We just weren’t executing the second half,” Colo-NESCO point guard Lauryn Hill said. “Our defensive intensity wasn’t there - it was the first half. We’ve just got to start finishing our games.”

A Rylee Purvis basket gave Colo-NESCO a 39-26 lead early in the third quarter. But BCLUW pulled within 41-36 by the end of the quarter after two baskets from Chloe Walters and one by Lizzie Garber.

The Comets went in front 43-41 on two free throws by Allison Engle with 6:56 left in the fourth quarter.

Emma Stalzer answered with a basket inside and Purvis hit two free throws to put Colo-NESCO back in front 45-43 with 3:04 to go. But the Royals couldn’t capitalize on an Emmy Hostetler steal as BCLUW got the ball back on a Royal turnover then went in front 46-45 on a 3-pointer by Payton Pekarek with 46 seconds left.

Purvis was off on a 3-pointer at the top of the key then BCLUW got two free-throw opportunities thanks to aggressive offensive rebounding.

“We didn’t box out,” Purvis said. “We started to get a little weak and scared a little at the end.”

Betula Messerly and Engle each hit 1 of 2 foul shots to push the BCLUW lead to 49-45 with 15 seconds left. Purvis drained a 3-pointer from the corner just before time expired, but the Royals were unable to get a quick turnover when the ball was put back in play to end the game.

“We just need to play with the same intensity we came out with,” Purvis said. “We need to keep it going all four quarters.”

Colo-NESCO shot better from the field, 41 to 35 percent with one more field goal made, but the Royals only got to the line six times. Rebounding was a huge difference maker as the Comets outrebounded Colo-NESCO by a huge 37-18 margin, including 20-7 on the offensive glass.

Purvis went for a game-high 22 points for Colo-NESCO in the loss. She had to recover from a foot injury in volleyball and also got dinged up during a basketball scrimmage, but she’s starting to hit her stride with the second half of the season underway.

“My first couple games were rough,” Purvis said. “I’m just clearing my mind of everything,” Purvis said. “I don’t ever really think about how good of a night I’m having. I love to pass to my teammates and help my teammates have a good night as well.”

Stalzer had seven points, Ayvarie Bappe six, Hill and Gracie Kettwig four apiece, Megan Carlson three and Jenna Banks two. Hill also dished out eight assists and Bappe handed out three

BCLUW improved to 10-5. Engle scored 18 points and added eight rebounds and six assists, Pekarek netted 11 points and handed out three assists and Walters added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Comets.

BCLUW 49, Colo-NESCO 48

BCLUW 11 9 16 13 - 49

CN 14 18 9 7 - 48

BCLUW (49) - Allison Engle 5-14 5-5 18, Jade Hammers 0-2 0-0 0, Chloe Walters 4-7 0-1 8, Lizzie Garber 2-8 1-2 5, Betula Messerly 2-8 1-2 7, Payton Pekarek 4-9 0-0 11. Totals: 17-48 7-10 49. 3-point field goals (8): Engle 3, Pekarek 3, Messerly 2. Rebounds (37): Walters 11. Assists (16): Engle 6. Steals (8): Garber 2, Engle 2. Blocks: None. Fouls: 10.

Colo-NESCO (48) - Rylee Purvis 8-13 2-2 22, Ayvarie Bappe 2-7 0-0 6, Emma Stalzer 3-7 1-2 7, Gracie Kettwig 2-6 0-0 4, Lauryn Hill 1-3 2-2 4, Megan Carlson 1-4 0-0 3, Jenna Banks 1-2 0-0 2, Emmy Hostetler 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Niemeyer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 18-44 5-6 48. 3-point field goals (7): Purvis 4, Bappe 2, Carlson. Rebounds (18): Hill 4, Purvis 4. Assists (14): Hill 8. Steals (8): Purvis 2. Blocks (3): Hill, Hostetler, Carlson. Fouls: 11.