NEVADA - The Nevada boys’ basketball team couldn’t complete a comeback attempt against Madrid in a 74-72 loss to the Tigers Friday.

The Cubs outscored the Tigers 24-18 in the fourth quarter, but came up just short in falling to 6-8 on the season. Madrid led 37-31 at the half and went up 56-48 going into the fourth quarter.

Both teams shot the ball well on the night.

Nevada was 26 of 49 (53 percent) from the field with nine 3-pointers and 11 of 14 from the line. Madrid converted 29 of 56 shots (52 percent) with eight 3-pointers and the Tigers were 8 of 12 from the line.

Madrid held a 28-23 rebounding advantage. The Tigers also had nine steals to Nevada’s five.

Kody Kruschwitz and Henry Nelson led Nevada with 24 and 21 points respectively. Kruschwitz also had four rebounds and two assists and Nelson eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks.

Tyler Sansgaard tacked on 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Nevada. Chase Lycke chipped in eight points, Ayden Rhodes five points, four assists and three steals and Spencer Grant three points.

Madrid improved to 11-3. Mason Lobeck had 22 points and eight rebounds, Jacob Loew 20 points, four assists and three steals and Braden Gibbons 19 points, 11 assists and a block for the Tigers.

Madrid 74, Nevada 72

M 21 16 19 18 - 74

N 18 13 17 24 - 72

Madrid (74) - Jacob Loew 7-16 2-3 20, Gabe Peterson 2-3 2-2 6, C.J. Dean 0-0 1-2 1, Kody Carlson 1-3 0-0 2, Braden Gibbons 7-17 2-3 19, Cayden Fuson 1-1 0-0 2, Mason Lobeck 10-15 2-3 22, Alex Biegger 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 29-56 8-12 74. 3-point field goals (8): Loew 5, Gibbons 3. Rebounds (28): Lobeck 8. Assists (20): Gibbons 11. Steals (9): Loew 3, Peterson 3. Blocks (1): Gibbons.

Nevada (72) - Colin Memmer 0-2 0-0 0, Chase Lycke 3-4 1-1 8, James Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Ty Dittmer 0-0 0-0 0, Kody Kruschwitz 9-12 2-2 24, Tyler Sansgaard 2-10 5-7 11, Ayden Rhodes 1-4 2-2 5, Henry Nelson 10-11 1-2 21, Cooper Bovee 0-3 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 26-49 11-14 72. 3-point field goals (9): Kruschwitz 4, Sansgaard 2, Lycke, Rhodes, Grant. Rebounds (23): Nelson 8. Assists (22): Sansgaard 8. Steals (5): Rhodes 3. Blocks (5): Nelson 5. Fouls: 15.

BONDURANT - Nevada went ice cold in the second half in a 63-43 non-conference road loss to Bondurant-Farrar Jan. 23.

The Cubs were outscored 34-14 over the final two quarters after the game was tied at 29-29 at the half. The third quarter was Nevada’s toughest stretch, with Bondurant-Farrar going on an 18-4 run over the period.

Nevada only shot 30 percent from the field and made just 3 of 21 3-pointers. The Cubs were hurt on the glass, with Bondurant-Farrar doubling them up 40-20 in rebounds.

Kody Kruschwitz had 14 points and five steals, Tyler Sansgaard 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals and Henry Nelson 12 points and two assists, steals and blocks apiece for Nevada in the loss. Colin Memmer and Chase Lycke both scored two points and Ayden Rhodes had one point and three assists.

Marquis George-Townes led Bondurant-Farrar with 16 points and nine rebounds. Colby Collison also scored 16 points and he added six rebounds and three assists and Braden Miller tacked on 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Bondurant-Farrar 63, Nevada 43

N 16 13 4 10 - 43

BF 13 16 18 16 - 63

Nevada (43) - Colin Memmer 1-6 0-0 2, Chase Lycke 1-2 0-0 2, James Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Ben Rima 0-0 0-0, Ty Dittmer 0-5 0-0 0, Kody Kruschwitz 6-19 1-1 14, Tyler Sansgaard 4-13 2-5 12, Jacob Joe 0-0 0-0 0, Ayden Rhodes 0-1 1-2 1, Henry Nelson 6-8 0-1 12, Cooper Bovee 0-3 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Connor Schnettgoecke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-60 4-9 43. 3-point field goals (3): Sansgaard 2, Kruschwitz. Rebounds (20): Sansgaard 4. Assists (12): Sansgaard 3, Rhodes 3. Steals (13): Kruschwitz 5. Blocks (2): Nelson 2. Fouls: 10.

Bondurant-Farrar (63) - Colby Collison 7-11 0-0 16, Nolan Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Trulson 3-4 0-0 9, Cade Eichmeyer 2-8 2-2 6, Nathan Anderson 2-5 1-2 5, Marquis George-Townes 7-11 1-1 16, Braden Miller 5-9 1-2 11, Cameron Meislahn 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Sanny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-49 5-7 63. 3-point field goals (6): Trulson 3, Collison 2, George-Townes. Rebounds (40): George-Townes 9. Assists (21): Meyer 5, Miller 5. Steals (6): Trulson 3. Blocks (4): Collison, Trulson, Anderson, Miller. Fouls: 15.

NEVADA - A late defensive switch allowed Nevada to get some revenge against Roland-Story Jan. 21.

The Cubs rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter for a 51-47 victory over the Norsemen.

Nevada suffered a 70-63 loss in the first meeting between the two teams in December. That game saw Nevada rally from 24 points down to pull within three before coming up short.

The Cubs didn’t need to dig out of quite as big of a hole in the rematch. But things still weren’t looking good when Roland-Story’s Adam McIlrath scored to put Roland-Story up 47-40 midway through the quarter.

Then Nevada assistant coach John Bass informed head coach Tyler Struck he thought the Cubs should switch from their zone defense to man.

“A great call by one of my assistant coaches,” Struck said. “We were gonna probably have to go man at some point and we were talking about the four-minute mark. We waited just long enough and I think when we went to it it created a bit of havoc for them.”

The Cubs ended the game on an 11-0 run to stun the Norse and even both its overall record (6-6) and Heart of Iowa Conference mark (3-3).

Henry Nelson was the catalyst for the win. He scored 13 points and hand three steals and two blocks going up against Roland-Story’s physical front of 6-6 Nic Hansen and 6-3 Zach Twedt and Adam McIlrath.

“Henry played like a dominant post player,” Struck said. “He picked two of the biggest and strongest guys all year to go against, but he went through contact and made some huge plays for us around the rim on a night where we couldn’t get anything to go.”

Nelson scored the winning basket on a traditional three-point play with 22.7 seconds left. He got the ball inside and muscled a shot over Twedt and McIlrath while drawing contact.

“I just got the ball down low and I knew they’d been calling fouls all game so if I took it up strong I was either going to make the shot or get fouled,” Nelson said. “I ended up doing both.”

Nelson made the free throw to put the Cubs up three. Nevada then forced Dylan Ihle to take an off-balanced 3-pointer and got the rebound.

Tyler Sansgaard made 1 of 2 free throws with two seconds left to ice the game. He finished with 17 points and four steals.

Roland-Story had things under control for most of the night. The Norsemen led by six at the half and by 10 early in the third quarter.

“You’ve got to give them a ton of credit,” Struck said. “For 27 or 28 minutes we lost. They worked the zone, they got inside shots, they got outside shots and they had a game plan and stuck to it.”

The loss was the third in four games for the Norsemen, who fell to 7-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

For Nevada the win was a big gut check. The Cubs had only won one of their previous five games decided by seven points or less.

“We weren’t losing this time,” Sansgaard said. “It’s huge moving forward.”

Kody Kruschwitz added nine points and two steals for Nevada. Cooper Bovee finished with four points, Chase Lycke and Spencer Grant three points and assists apiece, Ayden Rhodes two points and three rebounds, Ty Dittmer three rebounds and two assists and Colin Memmer two assists.

McIlrath posted a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds and Ihle hit five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 17 points for Roland-Story.

Nevada 51, Roland-Story 47

RS 16 12 7 12 - 47

N 8 14 12 17 - 51

Roland-Story (47) - Caleb Markwardt 0-1 0-0 0, Dylan Ihle 6-17 0-0 17, Wyatt Bunn 1-1 0-0 2, Zach Twedt 0-3 0-0 0, Adam McIlrath 6-11 2-3 14, Sam Skaar 3-9 0-0 7, Nolan Faber 2-3 0-0 5, Dhruv Patel 0-1 0-0 0, Nic Hansen 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 19-49 2-3 47. 3-point field goals (7): Ihle 5, Skaar, Faber. Rebounds (45): McIlrath 17. Assists (15): Skaar 4. Steals (3): Ihle, Twedt, McIlrath. Blocks (3): McIlrath 2. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Twedt, McIlrath.

Nevada (51) - Colin Memmer 0-3 0-0 0, Chase Lycke 1-4 0-0 3, Ty Dittmer 0-1 0-2 0, Kody Kruschwitz 4-12 0-0 9, Tyler Sansgaard 5-9 3-6 17, Ayden Rhodes 1-4 0-0 2, Henry Nelson 3-6 7-10 13, Cooper Bovee 2-5 0-0 4, Spencer Grant 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 17-47 10-18 47. 3-point field goals (7): Sansgaard 4, Lycke, Kruschwitz, Grant. Rebounds (20): Dittmer 4. Assists (13): Lycke 3, Grant 3. Steals (13): Sansgaard 4. Blocks (3): Nelson 2. Fouls: 13.