ADEL - The Ballard girls’ basketball team easily shook off a slow start to whip Adel-Desoto-Minburn, 58-34, Friday.

The Bombers, ranked fifth in Class 4A, fell behind 9-3 to the 14th-ranked Tigers after the first quarter. But by halftime they had surged in front, 22-16.

The positive momentum continued throughout the second half. Ballard went up by 14 points after three quarters and continued to pull away down the stretch, improving to 13-1 overall and 7-0 in the Raccoon River Conference.

Ballard forced 27 turnovers and only committed 12 on the night. The Bombers held the Tigers to 33-percent shooting and shot 44 percent with nine 3-pointers.

Brooke Loewe had a big night for Ballard with 18 points, seven steals, five rebounds and four assists. Meg Rietz continued her hot second-half of the season with 13 points and one assist and steal apiece.

Molly Ihle turned in another great all-around game with eight points, nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Maggie Larson went for 11 points, four steals and two assists, Josie Fleischmann eight points and Cassidy Thompson two blocks.

ADM fell to 9-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference. Grace Hardcastle had 10 points, Abbie Hlas eight points and five rebounds and Delaney Bertman six points and eight boards for the Tigers.

Ballard 58, ADM 34

B 3 19 17 19 - 58

ADM 9 7 9 9 - 34

Ballard (58) - Brooke Loewe 7-14 2-2 18, Grace Hill 0-0 0-0 , Maggie Larson 3-5 2-2 11, Cassidy Thompson 0-4 0-0 0, Josie Fleischmann 3-8 0-0 8, Kylie Rigby 0-0 0-0 0, Rachel Wohlgemuth 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Briggs 0-0 0-0 0, Meg Rietz 5-7 2-4 13, Ashley Wuestenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Molly Ihle 1-4 5-10 8, Lily Hillebrand 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-43 11-18 58. 3-point field goals (9): Larson 3, Loewe 2, Fleischmann 2, Rietz, Ihle. Rebounds (20): Ihle 7. Assists (16): Ihle 9. Steals (19): Loewe 7. Blocks (3): Thompson 2. Fouls: 10.

ADM (34) - Grace Hardcastle 4-7 0-0 10, Aniston Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Claire Greenslade 0-1 1-2 1, Olivia Tollari 0-0 0-0 0, Nicole Storck 1-3 1-3 3, Julia Case 0-1 0-0 0, Abbie Hlas 3-13 1-2 8, Paige Grasty 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Caltrider 1-1 0-0 2, Delaney Bertman 1-5 4-4 6, Kirsten Kilker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-36 7-11 34. 3-point field goals (3): Hardcastle 2, Hlas. Rebounds (29): Bertman 8. Assists (5): Bertman 2. Steals (7): Hardcastle 2. Blocks: None. Fouls: 16.

HUXLEY - Ballard smothered Harlan on defense and shot the ball well on offense in a 58-20 non-conference victory over the Cyclones Jan. 21.

Ballard held Harlan to seven field goals on just 23-percent shooting and forced 29 turnovers. The Bombers shot 48 percent from the field and 75 percent from the line on offense and they made 9 of 21 3-pointers in improving to 12-1.

Meg Rietz scored a season-high 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field to lead a balanced Ballard attack and she also blocked one shot. Molly Ihle had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steas, Maggie Larson 11 points on 4 of 4 shooting with three 3-pointers and Brooke Loewe 10 points, six steals and five assists.

Josie Fleischmann hit three 3-pointers and ended up with nine points, five assists and three steals for the Bombers. Cassidy Thompson chipped in three points and two blocks and Grace Hill two points.

Harlan fell to 5-8. Macie Leinen led the Cyclones with eight points.

Ballard 58, Harlan 20

H 6 5 7 2 - 20

B 14 15 17 12 - 58

Harlan (20) - Macie Leinen 2-5 4-6 8, Brecken Van Baale 2-9 2-2 6, Raegen Wicks 2-2 0-0 4, Claire Schmitz 1-4 0-0 2, Kaia Bieker 0-0 0-0 0, Jocelyn Cheek 0-7 0-1 0, Ashley Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Heese 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Heithoff 0-0 0-0 0, Brynn Klaassen 0-1 0-0 0, Caitlyn Leinen 0-1 0-0 0, Maci Schmitz 0-1 0-0 0, Shelby Sisson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 7-30 6-9 20. 3-point field goals: None. Fouls: 13.

Ballard (58) - Meg Rietz 5-7 2-2 12, Molly Ihle 3-9 4-5 11, Maggie Larson 4-4 0-0 11, Brooke Loewe 4-11 0-0 10, Josie Fleischmann 3-7 0-0 9, Cassidy Thompson 0-0 3-4 3, Grace Hill 1-1 0-0 2, Lily Hillebrand 0-1 0-1 0, Ashley Wuestenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Rachel Wohlgemuth 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Briggs 0-0 0-0 0, Kylie Rigby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-41 9-12 58. 3-point field goals (9): Larson 3, Fleischmann 3, Loewe 2, Ihle. Rebounds (23): Ihle 5. Assists (18): Loewe 5, Fleischmann 5. Steals (21): Loewe 6. Blocks (3): Thompson 2. Fouls: 9.