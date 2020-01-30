ADEL - The Ballard boys’ basketball team had a rough night after the first quarter against Adel-Desoto-Minburn Friday.

The Bombers built a seven-point lead after the first quarter. But by halftime they were down 39-30 and it didn’t get any better in the second half as they were dealt their first Raccoon River Conference loss, 72-52.

Ballard only shot 32 percent from the field in suffering its first loss since Jan. 13 at Gilbert. The Bombers had won three in a row since the Gilbert loss, including taking down its top competition for the RRC title in Carroll and Winterset.

The loss put Ballard at 8-5 overall and 6-1 in the conference. The Bombers are tied with Carroll atop the RRC standings.

Connor Drew had 22 points, six rebounds and six steals and Ashton Hermann 14 points and three steals for Ballard in a losing effort. Mason Murphy added seven points and five assists and Kale Krogh six points, nine rebounds and a block.

ADM 72, Ballard 52

B 22 8 11 11 - 52

ADM 15 24 19 14 - 72

Ballard (52) - Mason Murphy 3-10 0-0 7, Sam Petersen 0-3 0-0 0, Kade Reinertson 1-8 0-0 3, Drake Wunder 0-0 0-0 0, Ashton Hermann 6-16 0-0 14, Connor Drew 7-16 6-11 22, Jacob Ihle 0-1 0-0 0, Kale Krogh 3-8 6. Totals: 20-62 6-11 52. 3-point field goals (6): Hermann 2, Drew 2, Murphy, Reinertson. Rebounds (29): Krogh 9. Assists (13): Murphy 5. Steals (13): Drew 6. Blocks (1): Krogh. Fouls: 23. Fouled out: Drew, Ihle.

HUXLEY - Ballard kept its hot streak going against quality competition with a decisive 78-54 victory over Harlan Jan. 21.

The Bombers improved to 8-4 thanks to hot shooting and strong rebounding. They easily disposed of an 8-3 Cyclone team after whipping previously unbeaten Carroll, 68-42, and edging once-beaten Winterset, 62-20, the previous week.

Ballard dominated the end of each half against Harlan.

The Bombers took a 41-28 lead at the half after outscoring the Cyclones by 10 points in the second period. Ballard went up 14 after three quarters then ended the game on a 23-13 run.

Ballard shot 53 percent from the field with 11 3-pointers and made all seven of its free throws. The Bombers also posted a 37-25 rebounding advantage.

Ashton Hermann had 17 points, three assists and two steals and Mason Murphy 16 points, seven assists and two steals to lead Ballard. Connor Drew tacked on 15 points, 10 rebounds and one block.

Kade Reinertson also scored in double figures with 10 points and he tacked on five rebounds and two assists. Sam Petersen added five points, six rebounds and three assists and Jacob Ihle five points and three assists for Ballard.

Michael Erlmeier paced Carroll with 12 points. Johnathan Monson finished with 11 points and eight rebounds and Michael Heithoff also scored 11 points for the Cyclones.

Ballard 78, Harlan 54

H 15 13 13 13 - 54

B 18 23 14 23 - 78

Harlan (54) - Joey Moser 1-1 0-0 3, Bradley Curren 0-0 0-1 0, Connor Bruck 1-6 5-6 7, Michael Erlmeier 6-8 0-1 12, Will McLaughlin 3-7 0-0 6, Johnathan Monson 4-9 2-4 11, Michael Heithoff 5-11 1-3 11, Aidan Hall 0-0 0-2 0, Konner Leinen 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Frame 2-6 0-0 4, Cody Christensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-48 8-17 54. 3-point field goals (2): Moser, Monson. Rebounds (25): Monson 8. Assist (7): Bruck 2, Monson 2. Steals (9): Bruck 2, McLaughlin 2, Monson 2. Blocks (3): McLaughlin, Monson, Heithoff. Fouls: 9.

Ballard (78) - Mason Murphy 5-11 3-3 16, Sam Petersen 2-5 0-0 5, Kade Reinertson 4-8 0-0 10, Drake Wunder 1-1 0-0 3, Isaiah Peasley 1-1 0-0 3, Ashton Hermann 7-12 1-1 17, Colby Calvert 0-0 0-0 0, Kade Miller 0-1 2-2 2, Connor Drew 7-12 1-1 15, Kyler Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Ihle 2-3 0-0 5, Kale Krogh 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 30-57 7-7 78. 3-point field goals (11): Murphy 3, Reinertson 2, Hermann 2, Petersen, Wunder, Peasley Ihle. Rebounds (37): Drew 10. Assists (24); Murphy 7. Steals (5): Murphy 2, Hermann 2. Blocks (2): Murphy, Drew. Fouls: 17.