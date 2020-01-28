It was a successful return home for the Waukee girls bowling team Monday night as they battled it out with Des Moines East inside the confines of Warrior Lanes.

Thanks to standout performances by the Warriors, they ended up capturing the victory with a score of 2,459. That marked as one of the top three scores on the season for the Warriors who improved to 13-8 on the season. Leading the way for the Warriors was a strong performance from Lauren Daley. The senior was the only Waukee bowler to top 200 pins in both games capturing 215 pins in game one and one of her best career game-two scores with a 252. That then led to a season-best series score of 467.

Following Daley’s great work was Kiara Briggs who also had a big night capturing nearly identical scores in both games with a 173 game one score and a 175 game two score. All together sho captured a series total of 348 which marked a season-high for her as well. The meet marked a continuation of great bowling for Daley who has bumped her single-game average up to 197.8 and her series average up to 395.7. Monday’s meet marked the second straight outing where Daley has captured a 400 series score or better

“Lauren has really started to find her groove,” began head coach Christopher Roberts. “She’s really building on what she needs to which is great for her and us as a team.”

It was a very strong night as Daley and Briggs were one of four Warriors to capture season-best series scores on the night. That included sophomore Kyla Slauson who’s strong game one start of 165 helped spur on a season-high 315 series score. Freshman Cora Ostrem also joined in with a series-high of her own capturing a 309 for the night thanks to a 166 game one score and a 143 game two score. It was a contest that ended up showing a lot not just for the girls themselves but also for coach Roberts.

“We’re definitely seeing improvement which was the main thing we were looking for and we saw a lot of girls take a step in the right direction tonight,” said Roberts. “We need to find a little more consistency because we can shoot a very good first round but not a good second round and so on. We’re still trying to put it all together for a complete meet.”

The Warriors will have one more contest left in the month of January as they travel to Ridgewood Lanes in Fort Dodge on Thursday, Jan. 30. There they will battle the Fort Dodge Dodgers beginning at 3:15 p.m.