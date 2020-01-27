In their second to last contest of January, the Dallas Center-Grimes High School took to Urbandale to battle a 19 team field in the Ed Winger Classic.

Among all the teams in attendance, the Mustangs ended up capturing 96.5 team points, good enough for ninth-place. Trevon Wells, Luke Fistler, and Zach Needham led the charge for DC-G grapplers, each capturing a third-place finish.

Wells, eighth-ranked in the latest Class 3A 132-pound rankings, captured four wins and 15 points on the day. Things started off strong for Wells with a 13-4 major decision victory. Wells then was faced with one of his toughest match-ups to date in a top ten battle with fourth-ranked Joel Jesuroga of Southeast Polk. Wells eventually fell to Jesuroga, suffering just his fourth defeat of the season. Wells picked himself right back up and rattled off a 13-3 decision to start the consolation round before earning a 13-6 win in the consolation semi-finals. That set up the senior in the third-place match where he bested PCM’s Landon Fenton by a 9-7 decision. Those final three wins came against individuals with at least 20 wins or more en route to earning his 19th victory of the season.

Luke Fistler also captured a third-place finish while earning 21 team points towards the cause. Fistler shot out of the gates with a 3:14 pinfall victory followed by another pinfall win over 25 win Carter Cahill of Ankeny Centennial. Fistler did suffer one loss on the day which came at the hands of top-ranked Caleb Helgeson of Johnston who came into the match undefeated in his record. Fistler himself bounced back nicely with two more victories including a sizable 14-5 decision win over Waukee’s Jermaine Sammler and a 57-second pinfall victory over Dowling Catholic’s Max Derry for the third-place title. The day’s work brought Fistler’s win total up to double digits on the season.

Earning 18 team points and rounding out the third-place finishes for the Mustangs included Class 3A’s sixth-ranked 170-pound wrestler in Zach Needham. Just like with Wells and Fistler, Needham produced four wins and suffered one loss which came at the hands of another top-ranked wrestler. For Needham, that encounter was with second-ranked Mickey Griffith of Des Moines Lincoln. That came in the quarterfinal match as the senior was down early and despite clawing his way back, suffered his third defeat of the campaign. It didn’t take the senior long to regroup, defeating his consolation opening opponent by pinfall (2:43). That landed the senior in the third-place match where he bested a 27 win opponent by a 5-3 decision to boost his win total to 23 on the year.

Garrett Morris fought hard through his slate of matches including his first two battles. His opener ended in a 51-second pinfall win over Johnston’s Jack Hutchison followed by a strong pinfall win over Ankeny Centennial’s Ethan Frazier (3:41). The next two matches for Morris were tough battles that didn’t quite go his way including a loss to second-ranked Griffin Gammell of Waukee. The start was strong but Morris suffered his fifth loss of the season to send him into the consolation bracket. There he took on another stingy opponent in Ballard’s Mason Askelsen and was defeated in a late pinfall decision (3:50). Morris bounced back in a battle for fifth-place which went rather smoothly in a rematch with Frazier. It was his quickest win of the day as he earned a pinfall victory in 45 seconds to round out his day.

The Mustang grapplers will have one last contest within the month of January as the travel to Newton on Thursday, Jan. 30 for a one-on-one battle with Newton. That battle will begin from Newton High School at 6:30 p.m.