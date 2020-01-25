Mitchell Brent was crowned Homecoming King on Jan. 17 during a morning ceremony on a day when the Notre Dame High School boys basketball game was postponed because of snow and ice.

On Friday night, the King held court at Father Minett Gymnasium, having his own coronation party.

Brent started the festivities with a slam dunk on his way to a 15-point night, helping the Nikes to a 62-49 victory over Holy Trinity in an SEI Superconference South Division game.

Brent may have had to wait an extra week, but he made it worth the while with a performance worthy of a king.

"It was unfortunate that it was Silent Night tonight. I'd like to get that dunk on the 10th points so the rest of the crowd was on board to cheering," Brent said. "That's exactly what we talked about in the locker room was running them out of the gym, getting on top early and keeping our defensive intensity up the entire time. With the dunk and those fast breaks in the beginning of the game, those really kept us up. It was good. We came out in the second half. They scored a couple times, but we got back on track and started playing good defense again."

Notre Dame (12-3 overall, 7-3 South Division), which nipped the Crusaders by one point in the teams' previous meeting, made sure there would be no repeat on Homecoming night. Brent scored the first four points for the Nikes, including a dunk, and later had a steal and layup. Nick Skerik drained a pair of treys. Fittingly, Brent capped the first-quarter blitzkrieg with a perfect pass to Josh Smith for a layin to give the Nikes a 15-point lead at the end of one quarter.

"Last time our game plan didn't go to plan. They forced us to shoot a lot of outside shots and none of them really dropped. This game we were focused on running the floor and scoring transition points. They like to sit back in a 2-3 zone and force better teams to shoot the ball," Brent said.

"That's what we're trying to do is get off to better starts, which we have the last few games. We came out in the first quarter and try to get up and down the floor, try to get some easy buckets early, get some stops, get some turnovers, rebound the ball. That's what we've kind of done. We have to get out of that habit of thinking it's time to cruise after that," Notre Dame head coach Dan Kies said.

"We've been talking about trying to get out of the gate a little bit better and having more focus," Holy Trinity coach John Hellige said. "We came out flat and had a few uncharacteristic turnovers that led to transition points for them. We got down 20-5 after the first quarter. We outplayed them the last three quarters and lost by 13. We're trying to figure out how to get the kids to come out with a little more intensity, a little more effort at the start."

Holy Trinity (5-10, 3-8) battled back as Quentin Schneider began to heat up. His three-point play to open the third quarter brought the Crusaders within 32-22.

"Quentin has struggled a little bit offensively here lately. He's had trouble picking up charges. Tonight he found a way to get a little more side to side in his game and avoid those charges. I was happy to see at halftime he had zero fouls, which allowed him to be aggressive that second half," Hellige said.

The Nikes responded with a 10-0 run to pull away. Matt Johnson canned a 3-pointer to start the rally. Axel Tjaden had a pair of baskets and a free throw and Brent scored on a deflected pass from Nick Skerik.

"You never like four games in a week, but at the same time it's one of those games that's a rivalry. It's a game they should be able to get up for. We shouldn't have to drive them to be up to play that kind of competition. We were hoping they could motivate themselves and I think they did, especially early," Kies said.

"I applaud the kids for continuing to play hard, continuing to try to do the right things. We're trying improve here as we hit the home stretch," Hellige said.

HOLY TRINITY (49)

Quentin Schneider 6-13 4-7 17, Chandler Rung 1-5 3-4 5, Jason Thurman 3-8 0-0 7, Matt Hellige 6-13 2-2 14, Vasin Thurman 3-8 0-0 6, Mikey DiPrima 0-3 0-0 0, Kaden Medland 0-0 0-0 0, Colby Bredemeyer 0-0 0-0 0, Jack Malinski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-50 9-13 49.



NOTRE DAME (62)

Mitchell Brent 7-11 1-2 15, Matt Johnson 2-7 0-0 5, Sam Brueck 2-8 0-0 4, Nick Skerik 4-7 0-0 11, Axel Tjaden 7-15 1-2 15, Josh Smith 5-5 0-0 10, Anthony Hoffman 1-2 0-0 2, Max Slater 0-1 0-0 0, Brady Oleson 0-2 0-0 0, Lane Burnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-56 2-4 62.

Score by quarters

Holy Trinity;5;14;20;10;—;49

Notre Dame;20;12;13;10;—;62

Fouls: Holy Trinity 8, Notre Dame 14. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Holy Trinity 2-14 (Schneider 1-3, J.Thurman 1-6, Hellige 0-1, Runge 0-4), Notre Dame 4-13 (Skerik 3-4, Johnson 1-4, Oleson 0-2, Brueck 0-3).

Records: Holy Trinity 5-10 overall (3-8 SEI Superconference South Division), Notre Dame 12-3 (7-3).