Colo-NESCO senior Morgan Sluis signed a letter of intent to play women’s volleyball at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville on Jan. 10 at the Colo-NESCO High School gym. Pictured with Sluis are Iowa Lakes head volleyball coach Mike Turnbull (left) and former Colo-NESCO head volleyball coach Jessica Owens. Photo by Sandy Cutler.

By Joe Randleman

Staff Writer