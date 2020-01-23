MIDDLETOWN — Brad Stevens and Jessi Mynatt are entering their third season as owner of 34 Raceway, one of the premier 3/8-mile oval dirt tracks in the Midwest.

Stevens and Mynatt are hoping the third season will be a charm.

After suffering through 16 1/2 rainouts last season, Stevens and Mynatt have put together a schedule for the 2020 season that is one of the best since the track opened in 1967.

This year's schedule features something for every kind of racing fan, from sprint cars to late models to modifieds, as well as the seven classes of weekly races.

Highlighting this year's schedule is the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, which will make its first appearance at 34 Raceway since 2014. The 2015 show was washed out.

With opening night just 72 days away, the excitement is already in the air at 34 Raceway as Stevens and Mynatt put the finishing touches on what looks to be an outstanding schedule.

"We're excited for this year," Stevens said. "Right now we just got the last two series locked in and we're working on securing sponsorships. I think our schedule is one of the more diverse schedules in the nation. We have something for every kind of race fan. We're excited about everything. Now e just need Mother Nature to help us out."

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series presented by NOS Energy Drinks is scheduled for Friday, July 10. The first World of Outlaws show at 34 Raceway in 2008 is believed to have brought in the biggest crowd in the track's history.

Just three weeks after that, on Sunday, Aug. 2, Tony Stewart's Ollie's Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions sprint car series will make its annual stop at 34 Raceway, bringing another large field of 410 sprint cars with some of the top drivers in the world.

The POWRi WAR non-winged sprints will be at 34 Raceway on July 3 and Sept. 5, while the IRA and MOWA 410 Clash is set for April 11.

In addition, the Sprint Invaders will make five stops at 34 Raceway, including the season opener April 4 and the annual 360 Fall Haul on Sept. 26.

The season will wrap up Oct. 17 with another 410 sprint car show.

"We have a lot of great sprint car shows on the schedule," Stevens said.

Late model fans will have plenty of opportunities to see some of the top drivers in the nation, beginning April 18 with the Slocum 50, which has become 34 Raceway's signature event.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make a stop at 34 Raceway on May 14, while the SLMR Late Models, formerly known as the Deery Brothers Summer Series for IMCA Late Models, will make an appearance on June 20.

The Lucas Oil MLRA Late Model Series will be at the track on July 3, teaming with the first of two POWRi WAR non-wing sprint shows.

"We were supposed to host the 500th Deery Brothers show, but that series is no more," Stevens said. "But we are excited to bring in the SLMR Series, which is a combination of spec motors, CRATE motors and open motors."

The Gangbusters 41, which was rained out twice last season, is set for May 23, featuring modifieds.

The annual High 5 for Kids Night is set for Aug. 8, with plenty of giveaways for kids in attendance.

"That is the second biggest night of the year for us behind the Slocum 50," Stevens said. "Last year we gave away 100 bikes and 35 scooters and a lot of school supplies. Every kid in attendance gets a cinch sack full of school supplies. Last year we had three r four teachers who were given money to buy school supplies for their classes."

Three $5 fan appreciation nights are scheduled, including Season Championship Night on Aug. 29.

The weekly points shows will feature 305 sprints, late models, IMCA modifieds, IMCA sport modifieds, IMCA stock care, mini-haulers and four cylinders. Late models and stock cars will be on a rotating basis and Stevens wants to keep the number of classes of cars each wee to five. The stock car class will once again feature the Mountain Dew Big 10 Challenge with $1,000 to win the points fund.

"I want to keep it to five classes a week to keep the show moving and get people out of there at a decent time," Stevens said. "The points funds in all class will be significant."

The schedule for 2020 is now set. Now, Stevens and Mynatt are hoping for a little more cooperation from the weather this year.

"We are excited and ready to get going," Stevens said. "We have a lot of great things in store for racing fans in 2020."