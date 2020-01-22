Former Burlington High School star Tarae Warner came off the bench and scored a career-high 19 points, sparking Monmouth College's second half rally in a 78-69 win over Illinois College in a women's basketball game at Jacksonville, Illinois, Tuesday night.

The Scots started slowly and trailed 22-8 before narrowing the gap in the second quarter. Warner sank one of her six 3-pointers at the end of the first half to reduce the deficit to 31-22 at halftime.

Monmouth battled back and closed to within 52-46 at the three-quarter mark. Yvonne Ornelas' 3-pointer gave the Scots their first lead of the game at 57-56 with 6:31 to play. The two teams swapped the lead back and forth down the stretch, but another Warner 3-pointer with 2:44 left gave Monmouth the lead for good at 66-63.

Warner, a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard, led the Scots with her 19 points on 6-for-11 efficiency from the field. Becca Gallis added 16 points. Shayne Smith had 13, Ornelas 12 and Jordan Kintigh 10. The Scots sank 19 of 22 free throws.

Monmouth (12-4, 7-2) hosts Lake Forest at 5 p.m. Saturday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

MONMOUTH 90, ILLINOIS 87 (OT): The Fighting Scots needed an overtime to defeat Illinois College at Jacksonville, Illinois. The score was tied at 75-75 after regulation play.

DJ Swift and Trey Swearington both scored 20 points for Monmouth. Justin Batterton had 18 and Dee Hyler added 16. Illinois College's Tre Rogers led all scorers with 22.