Thanks to a strong start that never let up, the ADM girls basketball team captured a big win over non-conference rival 67-63 over Dallas Center-Grimes on the road Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The Tiger girls were aided in large part by their leader game in and game out, Abbie Hlas. En route to helping her team win, the senior eclipsed a milestone few have ever reached as she crossed the 1,000 career points threshold. While it wasn’t the focus heading into the game, it was sure nice for Hlas as she got to stop and smell the proverbial roses following the game.

“It’s really exciting and it’s something that’s been a goal of mine ever since I was a little girl,” said Hlas. “I’ve seen some really good basketball players reach this accomplishment and go farther. This season, knowing that this is achievable, I’ve decided not to worry about it and let the game take care of itself.”

Overall, Hlas capture 27 total points on the night giving her 1,019 career points so far. Twelve of her 27 points came across the first half of play where the Tigers as a whole jumped out to a strong start. That included aiding in a 21-15 run over host Fillies in the first quarter and 33-26 advantage at the halftime intermission. It was a very close contest all the way through with no team holding more than an eight-point lead at any one given time. For the Tigers, that about turned into a deficit as the Fillies made a 6-2 run to tie the contest up at 49-49 with just six minutes left in the entire game. From there it was just grinding away for the Tigers who saw their bench outscore DC-G’s bench across the final six minutes of game action.

“We have a lot of girls who step up each game and they did that here tonight as well,” began head coach Jacob Cleveland. “We never let up no matter who was out on the court tonight.”

Following Hlas in the scoring department was Delaney Bertman who tallied 12 points followed by Nicole Storck with one of her best nights scoring 11 points on the night.