The Burlington High School girls basketball team had a great night of practice on Monday.

Unfortunately for the Grayhounds, that didn't translate over to Tuesday's game against Ottumwa.

The Bulldogs scored the final eight points of the first half, including a coast-to-coast layup by Grace Bookin-Nosbisch at the buzzer, and knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half and pulled away for a 56-37 victory over the Grayhounds on the Don Gibbs Court at Johannsen Gymnasium.

It has become an alarming trend for BHS, which has good practices, but can't seem to put it together in games.

"It's something we work on in practice. We have solid practices, then we come out and play good in the first quarter and then start throwing the ball away," BHS coach Dee Dee Warner said. "It's got to carry over. I am a firm believer in that how you practice is how you play. That's just not happening for us."

Ottumwa (8-4) scored the first six points of the contest.

BHS (2-7) got on the scoreboard in a free throw by Bailey Wiemann, who then knocked down the Grayhounds' first field goal.

A pair of 3-pointers by Mackenzie Kerns brought the Grayhounds within 16-12 late in the opening quarter. Kerns scored 12 points off the bench.

A turnaround jumper by Angel Baylark and a layup by Bre Porter pulled BHS within six midway through the second quarter, but that was as close as the Grayhounds would get.

Baylark scored a game-high 13 points for the Grayhounds.

"Angel is solid for us, but we can rely on Angel to do everything for us. Angel kept us in the game as long as she could," Warner said. "Bailey (Wiemann) does good. I need to get the ball in her hands more. She has a good, quick first step."

Ottumwa blew the game open with three baskets by Alli Bookin-Nosbisch, but the one that stuck in Warner's craw was Grace Bookin-Nosbisch driving the length of the court, splitting two BHS defenders on her way to a layup at the buzzer.

"Just a lack of defense," Warner said. "Somebody went coast to coast. That's should never happen. Somebody has to step up and take a charge or stop the ball."

Ottumwa opened the second half with consecutive 3-pointers by Kaylee Bix, Alli Bookin-Nosbisch and Katie Nelson to open a 40-21 margin.

BHS was just 3-of-23 from 3-point range, all three coming in the opening eight minutes. BHS was 0-of-17 from 3-point range in the final three quarters.

To compound the problem, the Grayhounds managed to get to the free-throw line just four times, all four in the first half.

"We settled for 3-pointers too much," Warner said. "We need to attack, attack, attack the basket, get the ball down low to Angel."

BHS will play Thursday at Fort Madison, then return to the Don Gibbs Court at Johannsen Gymnasium on Friday for another Southeast Conference game against Fairfield.

"We do really good in practice, but it just doesn't carry over to the games," Warner said. "We will go back to the drawing board. We're not where we want to be."

OTTUMWA JV TOPS BHS

Ottumwa won the junior varsity game, 36-19. Yarexia Molina led BHS with eight points, while Mackenzie Blythe scored four points. Lashia Williams, Ella Schroeder and Ayla Vannon each scored two points for BHS, while Laila Rogers added one point.

OTTUMWA (56)

Katie Nelson 3-7 1-2 8, Kaylee Bix 4-9 1-2 10, Alli Bookin-Nosbisch 5-6 0-0 10, Grace Bookin-Nosbisch 4-7 3-4 11, Kacy Nickerson 4-12 0-1 11, Chloe Schneckloth 1-4 0-0 3, Anne Guest 2-5 0-0 4, Macy Duff 0-1 0-1 0, Addison Ransom 1-3 0-0 2, Isabelle Mellin 0-0 0-0 0, Josie Lemonds 0-0 0-1 0, Nataly Jaimes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-54 5-11 56.

BURLINGTON (37)

Bre Porter 2-6 0-0 4, Ariana Baylark 1-4 0-0 2, Angel Baylark 6-12 0-0 13, Bailey Wiemann 2-13 1-2 5, Alexis Standard 0-8 0-0 0, Mackenzie Kerns 5-14 0-0 12, Mackenzie Blythe 0-1 1-2 1, Ayla Cannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-58 2-4 37.

Score by quarters

Ottumwa;20;14;18;4;—;56

Burlington;12;5;10;10;—;37

Fouls: Ottumwa 8, Burlington 15. Fouled out: Porter, Ar. Baylark. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Ottumwa 5-19 (Nickerson 2-8, Bix 1-2, Nelson 1-3, Schneckloth 1-4, Guest 0-1, Ransom 0-1), Burlington 3-23 (Kerns 2-9, An. Baylark 1-3, Porter 0-2, Wiemann 0-3, Standard 0-6).

Records: Ottumwa 8-4, Burlington 2-7.