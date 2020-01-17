Thirty seconds of the second period had passed, and Ames High wrestler Kyle Church was in trouble. Des Moines Roosevelt’s Maguire Dillon had just taken him to the mat and was closing in on what looked like a surefire pin.

Somehow, Church escaped, reversed positions on Dillon and pinned him.

That win at 182 pounds was an important one for Ames because it helped secure a 47-31 win over Roosevelt in a split of the night’s double dual that included Ankeny Centennial. More importantly, though, it proved to Church that the work he’s been putting in outside of practice is showing up on the mat.

“I’ve been working one-on-one with my coaches after practice,” said the junior, whose Little Cyclones also fell to Centennial 62-12 Thursday. “After live drilling I’ll go talk to them about the positions I’m struggling with and they’ve worked with me on getting out of those (situations).”

Church went into the summer hoping to fill a the 182-pound spot in the lineup. He earned it, but Church is still trying to find his strength after breaking his jaw before the season began. It had to be wired shut, and he said he lost 30 pounds as a result of the diet that followed.

He’s recovered and on his way back but he’s still wrestling under his class weight, so matching his opponents’ strength from match to match hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been a struggle to wrestle at that weight class with guys so much heavier than me,” he said.

This is his first year as a varsity starter after contributing to the junior varsity team the past two seasons. Though he’s gotten himself into some tough spots this year as he adjusts to varsity competition, Ames coach Andy Fecht wasn’t surprised that Church was able to escape one in a pressure situation on Thursday.

“Kyle’s pretty funky,” he said. “He’s an unorthodox wrestler so you don’t really know what’s going to come next. He’s good in certain positions and he’s good at getting himself out of bad positions sometimes. He was able to do that (in that match).”

Ames heavyweight Gabe Greenlee, 132-pounder Jordan Corrieri and 113-pounder Dominick Arce-Matos won both of their matches Thursday. Those three were responsible for Ames’ only wins against Ankeny Centennial.

“We knew going into that (Centennial) meet that we’d be competitive in five matches, and we ended up winning three,” Fecht said. “The three kids that won did a great job, but some of the other guys just need to step up, get better and learn how to perform under pressure. That’s all there is to it.”

The Little Cyclones recovered to beat Roosevelt in the nightcap.

Addi Yamba (106), Kamden Windelow (126), Brady Burkheimer (160), Phillips Townsend (170) and Kyler Hall (220) also picked up wins against Roosevelt. Greenlee won by technical fall, while Windelow, Burkheimer and Townsend all pinned their opponents.

But it was Church’s reversal that drew one of the loudest roars from the home crowd all night.

When he felt his back against the mat against Dillon, Church didn’t panic.

“I was thinking, I lost my first match, I’m not leaving this building with two losses,” he said. “I wanted to get that win and make my coaches proud and I knew we had a chance to win this meet so I just wanted to do my part to help the team out.”

He did, which will only motivate him to continue to work on getting better in those situations.

“The varsity level is a much higher level of competition,” Church said. “I’m learning new ways to get out of tough situations that I haven’t been able to get out of in the past.”

Fecht was happy to see Church’s work pay off.

“Kyle needed that,” he said. “Some of the guys really stepped up and it was good to finish with a win. I was glad we were able to get Roosevelt in here.

“I know a lot of teams have missed some competition because of weather and we’ve got another round of weather coming. Teams are swapping, trying to make up meets and I’m glad they were able to come up.”